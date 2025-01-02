Global Population Surpasses 8 Billion Mark by End of 2024

The global population reached 8.09 billion by the end of 2024, marking an increase of over 71 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This growth represented a 0.9 percent rise, slightly lower than the previous year when the population expanded by 75 million.

As the world moved into 2025, the bureau projected that 4.2 births and 2 deaths would occur every second globally. In the United States, the population grew by 2.6 million in 2024, reaching 341 million by the start of the new year.

For the U.S., the projections indicated that a birth would take place every 9 seconds and a death every 9.4 seconds in January 2025. Additionally, the country's population would increase by one person every 23.2 seconds due to international migration.

The combination of births, deaths, and net international migration is expected to result in a population increase of one person every 21.2 seconds in the U.S., according to the Census Bureau's estimates.

