New Price Regulations for Plastic Containers and Cups Take Effect in Bulgaria - With No Alternatives Available
New mandatory pricing for plastic packaging for food and drinks has come into effect in Bulgaria today, under a new regulation. The updated minimum prices are set at 30 stotinki (15 euro cents) for bulk food containers and 15 stotinki for drink cups, including lids and caps. This change is part of the ongoing implementation of the Regulation aimed at reducing the environmental impact of certain plastic products, which became law in 2023. It aligns with the European Union's Directive (EC) 2019/904, which seeks to reduce marine litter, with single-use plastics contributing to 70% of this pollution.
However, despite the regulation's intent, there are concerns about its effectiveness in Bulgaria. No accessible alternatives are being offered to consumers, and retailers are not allowing customers to bring their own containers for bulk food. This situation stands in contrast to practices in other countries, where packaging-free zones in stores are being established and communication campaigns encourage the use of reusable containers. Some nations have also introduced deposit systems to reduce plastic waste. According to Gabriela Rumenova from "We, the Consumers," Bulgaria is lagging in these efforts.
Additionally, there have been reports of unfair commercial practices related to these regulations. Complaints from consumers reveal instances where they were charged for plastic packaging even when they opted for alternatives, such as when olives were placed in a non-plastic envelope. In some cases, pre-filled plastic boxes of products like olives and salads were sold without clear information on additional charges, leading to surprises when consumers checked their receipts. These practices violate the Consumer Protection Act, which mandates transparency in pricing and practices.
