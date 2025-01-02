No Constitutional Revisions on Bulgarians in North Macedonia, Says PM Mickoski

Hristijan Mickoski, the Prime Minister of North Macedonia and leader of VMRO-DPMNE, has firmly declared that no constitutional amendments to include Bulgarians in the country's Constitution will be made as long as he holds his current position. He made this statement during his final press conference of the year, emphasizing that such changes would not be possible without the support of his party. Mickoski also expressed skepticism about the political will in Brussels regarding Skopje's EU membership aspirations, according to BGNES.

He reiterated that discussions on constitutional changes could only take place if Brussels provides clear guarantees. Mickoski stressed that a coordinated plan was necessary to prevent North Macedonia’s EU accession process from being derailed by unresolved bilateral issues, similar to the tensions the country has faced over the past two decades. He voiced his frustration over the lack of action from Brussels and called for concrete steps, not just empty promises, to resolve the Macedonian issue. Mickoski underscored the importance of making real progress in the EU integration process, rather than focusing solely on formalities.

Addressing the EU’s demand for constitutional amendments, Mickoski stated that he would not proceed with such changes unless he was certain it would resolve the ongoing dispute. He emphasized the need for secure foundations in decision-making, aiming for solutions that would bring a definitive end to the issue rather than simply marking the start of a prolonged process. Mickoski also acknowledged the position of Afrim Gashi, the Speaker of the National Assembly, who he believes realistically understands that constitutional amendments cannot move forward without the backing of VMRO-DPMNE.

Source: BGNES