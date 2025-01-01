New Fees for Bulgarian Documents Take Effect Today
As of today, new fees for various Bulgarian documents have been introduced.
For instance, the cost of obtaining an ID card has increased significantly. A regular ID card now costs 30 leva, up from the previous 18 leva. The fast service fee has also risen, going from 36 to 60 leva, while the express service has seen the steepest rise, climbing from 90 to 150 leva.
Certain exceptions remain. Persons aged between 14 and 16 years can still obtain a free ID card with a validity of four years. However, for those in the same age group applying for a subsequent ID card, as well as for those aged between 16 and 18, the preferential rate is set at 21 leva.
Additionally, individuals over 70 years of age will continue to benefit from free issuance of ID cards, regardless of whether they choose regular, fast, or express services.
The prices for road vignettes remain unchanged this year, and their validity can be checked on the official bgtoll.bg website.
