Poland Takes EU Presidency with a Focus on Security and Defense

World » EU | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:29
Bulgaria: Poland Takes EU Presidency with a Focus on Security and Defense

As of January 1, Poland has assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union for the next six months. With a focus on collective security and defense, Poland has emphasized the importance of strengthening Europe's defense industry, with particular attention to modernizing its technological capabilities. Finance Minister Andrzej Domański remarked that a robust European defense industry is crucial, and further efforts to increase production capacity are a priority.

In addition to security concerns, Poland is committed to revitalizing the EU economy. Domański stressed the need for regulatory simplification and deregulation to restore competitiveness. He also highlighted the necessity of improving access to capital for businesses across the bloc, a significant issue for many European companies. To ensure fair competition, Poland will push for reforms to the EU's customs code and tighter border controls, ensuring that European businesses can compete on equal terms.

Another major aspect of Poland's EU presidency will be continuing strong support for Ukraine amidst Russia’s ongoing invasion. The Polish government plans to advocate for further EU sanctions against Russia and to maintain stable backing for Kyiv. In line with these efforts, Poland will also seek to establish joint EU defense funding, reinforcing the notion that security is a shared responsibility. Domański noted that a common solution is needed to address defense needs across the EU, aligning with the European Commission's estimate that enhancing EU defense capabilities could require up to EUR 500 billion over the next decade.

Poland’s European Affairs Minister, Adam Szłapka, confirmed that security would be at the core of the country's presidency priorities. This focus will include bolstering EU defense and ensuring a unified approach to maintaining peace and stability within the region.

Source: Polskie Radio

