New Water Supply and Sewage Rates Take Effect Across Bulgaria

Society | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 12:13
Bulgaria: New Water Supply and Sewage Rates Take Effect Across Bulgaria @Pixabay

Starting today, new pricing for water supply and sewage services takes effect across Bulgaria. The changes vary significantly across the country, with some regions seeing price hikes while others benefit from reductions.

In Sliven, the most considerable increase is a 19% rise, bringing the price to 4.70 leva per cubic meter. This increase follows a 20% hike in Sofia just three months ago, with a 4% rise now implemented. The same percentage increase is applied to Plovdiv and Burgas as well. In contrast, Dobrich sees a 15% decrease in the cost of water, reducing the price to 3.70 leva per cubic meter. The lowest price can be found in Pazardzhik, where residents pay just 3 leva per cubic meter.

Razgrad and Silistra have the highest rates for water, with prices exceeding 6 leva per cubic meter. In Shumen, the rates are almost the same as those in Razgrad. Across most of Bulgaria, water prices now hover around 5 leva per cubic meter.

For ViK-Sliven subscribers, the new price stands at 4.65 leva per cubic meter, a change that has sparked controversy. Many locals find the price hike unreasonable, especially given that the water in Sliven is supplied by gravity and does not require treatment. Despite a protest in early December in front of the ViK building, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) approved the increase. ViK-Sliven’s manager, Plamen Trifonov, explained that the price rise is largely due to the rising cost of electricity, which is necessary for pumping water as the Asenovets Dam is not being fully utilized.

Pepa Gencheva, a municipal councilor and a key figure in organizing opposition to the increase, announced that there will be a public discussion involving the mayor of Sliven, Stefan Radev, and the manager of ViK-Sliven. The outcome of these discussions will determine whether further protests are planned.

These new rates will remain in effect for the entire year.

