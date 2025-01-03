Survaki and St. Basil’s Day: A Festive Start to the New Year in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's 2025 Working Calendar: Key Holidays and Long Weekends
In 2025, Bulgaria's working calendar will feature 249 working days, totaling the standard 1,992 working hours
On January 1, Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate St. Basil’s Day, also known as Survaki, in honor of St. Basil the Great. St. Basil, a prominent philosopher and theologian of the early Christian Church, is remembered for his significant contributions to Christian thought.
The celebration of St. Basil’s Day is deeply rooted in folk traditions, one of the most notable being the custom of survakane. This custom involves young men, called survakars, visiting homes to offer blessings. They carry cornflowers adorned with popcorn, dried fruits, and wool as they go from house to house, wishing good health and prosperity for the year ahead. In return, they receive money and treats from the householders.
St. Basil's Day is also a significant name day for many people. Individuals with names such as Vasil, Vasilka, Vasilia, Vasilena, and their variants, as well as Vesselin, Vesselina, and others, celebrate their name day on this occasion. The tradition is celebrated widely across Bulgaria and holds both religious and cultural importance.
On January 2, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates St. Sylvester, Pope of Rome, along with Venerable Seraphim of Sarov and Saint Theogen, Bishop of Paris
Today, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Stephen, the holy protomartyr and archdeacon who became the first Christian to sacrifice his life for the faith
On Christmas Day, the festive atmosphere fills the air as Bulgarians celebrate the birth of the Son of God, a day marked by joyful rituals and customs
As Christmas approaches, Christians around the world prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ
On December 20, Christians in Bulgaria honor Ignazhden, also known as the day of St. Ignatius the God-Bearer.
Sofia is once again hosting a celebration of literature at the National Palace of Culture, where the Book Fair has kicked off, running through Sunday
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability