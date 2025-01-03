Survaki and St. Basil’s Day: A Festive Start to the New Year in Bulgaria

January 1, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Survaki and St. Basil’s Day: A Festive Start to the New Year in Bulgaria

On January 1, Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate St. Basil’s Day, also known as Survaki, in honor of St. Basil the Great. St. Basil, a prominent philosopher and theologian of the early Christian Church, is remembered for his significant contributions to Christian thought.

The celebration of St. Basil’s Day is deeply rooted in folk traditions, one of the most notable being the custom of survakane. This custom involves young men, called survakars, visiting homes to offer blessings. They carry cornflowers adorned with popcorn, dried fruits, and wool as they go from house to house, wishing good health and prosperity for the year ahead. In return, they receive money and treats from the householders.

St. Basil's Day is also a significant name day for many people. Individuals with names such as Vasil, Vasilka, Vasilia, Vasilena, and their variants, as well as Vesselin, Vesselina, and others, celebrate their name day on this occasion. The tradition is celebrated widely across Bulgaria and holds both religious and cultural importance.

Tags: basil, Christian, Bulgaria

