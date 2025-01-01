Bulgarian President Radev's New Year Address: Unity as the Key to Overcoming Challenges in 2025

Bulgaria's 2025 Working Calendar: Key Holidays and Long Weekends
In 2025, Bulgaria's working calendar will feature 249 working days, totaling the standard 1,992 working hours
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev addressed the nation, emphasizing the importance of unity and resilience in a time of global uncertainty. The President reflected on the past year, marked by escalating conflicts, challenges to democracy, and looming new threats. He highlighted that peace, stability, and freedom in Europe—once considered secure—now face serious challenges. Domestically, Bulgaria's recent parliamentary elections failed to provide a clear path out of the ongoing political crisis.
President Radev urged Bulgarians to recognize that the future lies in collective efforts and active civic engagement. He warned that without the participation and oversight of its citizens, the state’s ability to ensure fundamental needs and stability weakens, leaving the nation vulnerable to corruption and narrow interests. He called for setting ambitious goals and seeking solutions to the issues of political weakness and insecurity together.
Expressing gratitude, the President praised the hard work and dedication of Bulgarians across all professions and regions. He acknowledged scientists, engineers, artists, educators, and athletes who contribute to the country’s development and instill confidence in its potential. Radev also extended special thanks to parents for their role in raising and educating Bulgaria’s future generations.
As families and loved ones gather to welcome the New Year, the President reminded the nation to appreciate those working on the festive night to ensure public safety, health, and security, including healthcare workers, law enforcement, military personnel, and emergency teams. Their dedication and service, he said, deserve the country’s heartfelt gratitude.
Looking ahead, Radev expressed confidence in the wisdom and strength of Bulgarians to meet the challenges of 2025. He called for unity as the path to safeguarding the Fatherland, stressing the need to bolster Bulgaria's sovereignty and prosperity within Europe. He urged citizens to approach the New Year with pure intentions and work toward achieving meaningful progress, ending the year with pride in their accomplishments as individuals and as a nation.
The President concluded his address with a heartfelt wish for peace, health, and faith in goodness, encouraging Bulgarians to embark on the New Year with optimism and determination. “Happy New Year 2025,” he said, expressing hope for joy and light to fill the lives of all.
Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
