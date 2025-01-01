Belgium Becomes First EU Country to Ban Disposable E-Cigarettes from January 1

January 1, 2025
Bulgaria: Belgium Becomes First EU Country to Ban Disposable E-Cigarettes from January 1 @Pixabay

Belgium will become the first European Union country to ban the sale of disposable e-cigarettes, starting January 1, 2025. The ban, which was announced due to both health and environmental concerns, aims to curb the rise of nicotine addiction among teenagers and reduce the environmental impact of these products. Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke emphasized that disposable e-cigarettes are primarily designed to attract new users, particularly young people. "E-cigarettes often contain nicotine, which leads to addiction," Vandenbroucke explained, adding that nicotine is detrimental to health.

The disposable nature of these e-cigarettes not only poses a health risk but also creates environmental harm, as they consist of plastic and batteries that contribute to waste and dangerous chemicals. The health minister clarified that the ban targets disposable e-cigarettes, as reusable ones could potentially assist smokers in quitting.

Belgium’s move follows in the footsteps of Australia, which introduced strict regulations earlier this year by limiting e-cigarette sales to pharmacies. Vandenbroucke has called on the European Commission to adopt stronger tobacco legislation across the EU, urging a modernization of tobacco control measures.

The decision has been met with understanding in Belgium, even from some local e-cigarette retailers. Steven Pomeranc, owner of a Brussels vape shop, pointed out the environmental harm caused by disposable e-cigarettes, noting that while the battery can still be used after the cigarette is empty, it is often discarded, leading to pollution. However, he believes the ban will not lead to significant financial losses for the industry, as alternatives such as rechargeable e-cigarettes and pre-filled liquid systems are already available, offering an easy transition for customers.

