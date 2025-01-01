Smoking in Milan's Public Spaces Banned from January 1

Starting January 1, 2025, smoking will be prohibited on the streets of Milan, following a decision by the city council of Italy's second-largest city. This new rule will allow exceptions only in designated areas where a minimum distance of 10 meters can be maintained. Those who violate the ban could face fines of up to 240 euros.

The restriction will only apply to traditional tobacco products; e-cigarettes will still be allowed. Milan has already implemented a smoking ban in various public areas since 2021, including public transport stations, parks, playgrounds, dog areas, cemeteries, and sports facilities. With the new extension, the ban will now cover nearly all open public spaces in the city.

The primary aim of this measure is to reduce levels of PM10 fine dust particles, a key contributor to poor air quality. The city also hopes to protect citizens, especially children, from the dangers of passive smoking in public spaces. Milan’s councillor for the environment and green spaces, Elena Grandi, explained that the extended ban serves as a public health measure, aiming to discourage habits harmful not only to smokers but to the general public as well.

Milan, a major financial hub and home to over 1.3 million people, struggles with some of the worst air quality in Italy. Official figures from the Lombardy region indicate that cigarette smoking accounts for 7% of particulate matter emissions in the city. In Italy, tobacco use is responsible for around 9,000 deaths annually.