January 1 Brings Minimum Wage Increase for the Private Sector in Bulgaria, State Salaries Remain Unchanged
Starting January 1, 2025, Bulgaria's minimum wage will increase by 15.4%, rising from 933 to 1,077 leva per month.
This adjustment, announced by the Council of Ministers on October 26, 2024, aims to enhance the living standards of the lowest-paid workers.
However, this increase applies only to private sector employees. Civil servants will continue to receive the previous minimum wage of 933 leva, as the state administration's wages are determined by the 2024 budget, which remains in effect until a new budget is adopted.
The caretaker government has expressed its intention to equalize the wage gap between the private and public sectors once the 2025 budget is approved. However, the exact details of this plan have not been specified.
In the meantime, the government is seeking to ensure that social payments, including pensions and child-rearing benefits, remain at their current levels despite the absence of a 2025 budget. This approach aims to prevent any reductions in these benefits, which could otherwise occur due to the lack of an adopted budget.
The caretaker government's strategy involves introducing a new bill to address these issues, rather than extending the 2024 budget. This bill is intended to fill legal gaps and ensure the continuity of social benefits and other essential services.
While the caretaker government works to address these challenges, it has assured that pensioners will continue to receive their pensions at the same amount as in 2024. Any adjustments to these amounts will be made once the new budget is adopted.
