Natural Gas Price Increases Set to Take Effect in Bulgaria from January 1

Starting January 1, 2025, new prices for natural gas distribution and supply will come into effect for customers of Overgas Networks. The company announced this change through its press office, highlighting that it is the first price adjustment in five years. Overgas Networks had frozen its prices from 2020 to 2024, despite the economic challenges and volatility in global gas markets, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

The price increase, which applies to both household and business consumers, will be 12% for households and 10% for businesses compared to December’s natural gas prices. The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved a distribution price of 36.60 leva/MWh for household subscribers, with the supply price set at 5.88 BGN/MWh.

Overgas explained that despite inflation increasing by over 30% in the last three years, the company had not adjusted its prices for gas supply. The new pricing will allow the company to cover its operational costs, including maintaining its extensive gas distribution network, managing emergency situations, and providing smart flow meters for consumers.

Although the price adjustment may raise costs for gas consumers, it remains a more affordable heating option compared to electricity. Over the same period, electricity prices have increased five times, rising by 20% to 233 leva/MWh. In contrast, the cost of heating with gas will amount to 16 cents per kilowatt-hour, while electricity will cost 23 cents, a difference of 7 cents more per unit.

The updated pricing structure is essential for Overgas Networks to continue providing services to over 90,000 households and 3,600 businesses, ensuring a reliable, environmentally friendly energy alternative for its customers.