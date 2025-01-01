Happy New Year - 2025 Is Here!

Bulgaria's 2025 Working Calendar: Key Holidays and Long Weekends
In 2025, Bulgaria's working calendar will feature 249 working days, totaling the standard 1,992 working hours
As we step into a brand-new year, we at Novinite wish you health, happiness, and success in all your endeavors. May 2025 bring you countless opportunities, moments of joy, and the strength to overcome any challenges.
Thank you for trusting us to keep you informed and connected to Bulgaria and the world. Here’s to another year of sharing stories, insights, and milestones together.
Wishing you a prosperous and inspiring year ahead!
Don't forget to check Novinite's most-read articles of 2024.
As we look back on 2024, Novinite takes you through a year filled with dynamic stories, remarkable achievements, and thought-provoking interviews
We at Novinite.com want to extend our warmest wishes to all our readers, both here in Bulgaria and around the world
On December 11, the Council of Ministers of Bulgaria approved the draft state budget for 2025
Bulgaria has made little progress in implementing the recommendations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), despite its ambition to join the OECD and its stated intention to align with its corporate governance guidelines.
Adelheid Wolfl's commentary in the Austrian daily Der Standard discusses the implications of the upcoming US elections for Bulgari
With less than two weeks until a pivotal election, the American public is eager for clear policy solutions from both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris aimed at rebuilding the economy and enhancing national security
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability