Hungary to Reinstate Border Controls with Romania Starting January 1
Hungary is set to implement border controls with Romania starting January 1, coinciding with Romania’s accession to the Schengen area by land, according to Schengen.news and the Anadolu Agency. Hungarian authorities have announced that the measures aim to address potential risks to public order and internal security.
Travelers entering Hungary have been advised by Hungarian police to carry the required documents, as random checks may occur. These controls are expected to be part of broader security measures at the border. Romanian media, including the Bucharest-based newspaper Libertatea, reported that over 30 border crossings in Romania will be closed as part of the changes associated with Schengen membership.
While Romania and Bulgaria officially joined the Schengen area by land on December 12, border controls on the Romanian-Hungarian land border will remain in place. Similarly, random checks will continue on the Bulgarian-Romanian border for six months as stipulated in the agreement between the involved parties.
In contrast, the border between Bulgaria and Greece will see the elimination of checks, aligning with Bulgaria’s full integration into the Schengen zone. These developments mark significant shifts in border management for the region.
With Ukraine Gas Transit Cut, TurkStream Remains Europe's Last Russian Corridor
The termination of Russian natural gas transit through Ukraine marks a significant shift in Europe's energy landscape
Poland Takes EU Presidency with a Focus on Security and Defense
As of January 1, Poland has assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union for the next six months
Belgium Becomes First EU Country to Ban Disposable E-Cigarettes from January 1
Belgium will become the first European Union country to ban the sale of disposable e-cigarettes
Smoking in Milan's Public Spaces Banned from January 1
Starting January 1, 2025, smoking will be prohibited on the streets of Milan, following a decision by the city council of Italy's second-largest city
Bulgaria Joins Schengen for Land Travel: Border Controls Adjusted with Greece and Romania
At the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2025, Bulgaria officially joined the Schengen Area for land travel
No Bulgarians Among Victims of Magdeburg Christmas Market Attack
According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Berlin, no Bulgarian citizens were harmed in the recent attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg