Hungary to Reinstate Border Controls with Romania Starting January 1

World » EU | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 10:41
Bulgaria: Hungary to Reinstate Border Controls with Romania Starting January 1

Hungary is set to implement border controls with Romania starting January 1, coinciding with Romania’s accession to the Schengen area by land, according to Schengen.news and the Anadolu Agency. Hungarian authorities have announced that the measures aim to address potential risks to public order and internal security.

Travelers entering Hungary have been advised by Hungarian police to carry the required documents, as random checks may occur. These controls are expected to be part of broader security measures at the border. Romanian media, including the Bucharest-based newspaper Libertatea, reported that over 30 border crossings in Romania will be closed as part of the changes associated with Schengen membership.

While Romania and Bulgaria officially joined the Schengen area by land on December 12, border controls on the Romanian-Hungarian land border will remain in place. Similarly, random checks will continue on the Bulgarian-Romanian border for six months as stipulated in the agreement between the involved parties.

In contrast, the border between Bulgaria and Greece will see the elimination of checks, aligning with Bulgaria’s full integration into the Schengen zone. These developments mark significant shifts in border management for the region.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hungary, border, Romania, Schengen

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Second Day in Schengen: Smooth Border Crossings

|

Bulgaria’s Schengen Adaptation: No Layoffs Amid Enhanced Border Checks

|

Bulgaria Joins Schengen for Land Travel: Border Controls Adjusted with Greece and Romania

|

Three Men Found Dead in Strandzha, Suspected Migrants Without Identification

|

Greeks Celebrate End of Border Checks with Bulgaria as Schengen Access Begins

|

Bulgaria's Lukoil Refinery Sale: Hungarian MOL Emerges as EU’s Key Contender Amid Controversy

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

With Ukraine Gas Transit Cut, TurkStream Remains Europe's Last Russian Corridor

The termination of Russian natural gas transit through Ukraine marks a significant shift in Europe's energy landscape

World » EU | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 17:16

Poland Takes EU Presidency with a Focus on Security and Defense

As of January 1, Poland has assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union for the next six months

World » EU | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:29

Belgium Becomes First EU Country to Ban Disposable E-Cigarettes from January 1

Belgium will become the first European Union country to ban the sale of disposable e-cigarettes

World » EU | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 12:11

Smoking in Milan's Public Spaces Banned from January 1

Starting January 1, 2025, smoking will be prohibited on the streets of Milan, following a decision by the city council of Italy's second-largest city

World » EU | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 10:24

Bulgaria Joins Schengen for Land Travel: Border Controls Adjusted with Greece and Romania

At the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2025, Bulgaria officially joined the Schengen Area for land travel

World » EU | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 10:01

No Bulgarians Among Victims of Magdeburg Christmas Market Attack

According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Berlin, no Bulgarian citizens were harmed in the recent attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg

World » EU | December 21, 2024, Saturday // 16:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria