Hungary to Reinstate Border Controls with Romania Starting January 1

Hungary is set to implement border controls with Romania starting January 1, coinciding with Romania’s accession to the Schengen area by land, according to Schengen.news and the Anadolu Agency. Hungarian authorities have announced that the measures aim to address potential risks to public order and internal security.

Travelers entering Hungary have been advised by Hungarian police to carry the required documents, as random checks may occur. These controls are expected to be part of broader security measures at the border. Romanian media, including the Bucharest-based newspaper Libertatea, reported that over 30 border crossings in Romania will be closed as part of the changes associated with Schengen membership.

While Romania and Bulgaria officially joined the Schengen area by land on December 12, border controls on the Romanian-Hungarian land border will remain in place. Similarly, random checks will continue on the Bulgarian-Romanian border for six months as stipulated in the agreement between the involved parties.

In contrast, the border between Bulgaria and Greece will see the elimination of checks, aligning with Bulgaria’s full integration into the Schengen zone. These developments mark significant shifts in border management for the region.