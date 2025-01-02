From Today: Sofia Takes Action Against Air Pollution with Domestic Heating Restrictions

From January 1, 2025, Sofia Municipality’s low-emission zone for domestic heating comes into effect, prohibiting the use of wood and coal stoves in nine metropolitan districts. This measure, aimed at improving air quality, applies to areas with existing heat transfer or gas distribution networks, including "Sredets," "Krasno Selo," "Izgrev," "Ilinden," "Studentski," "Oborishte," "Vazrazhdane," "Lozenets," and "Triaditsa." The restriction, adopted in 2022, will affect approximately 1,600 households.

To support the transition to more eco-friendly heating alternatives, Sofia Municipality has been running programs for the free replacement of old stoves. Nearly 5,000 households have already applied for assistance. Two separate initiatives cater to households in the city's periphery and other neighborhoods. Under the LIFE program, residents of areas like "Abdovitsa," "Filipovtsi," and villages such as Voluyak and Mramor can replace their stoves with pellet appliances, natural gas devices, or air conditioners. Applications for this program are accepted until May 31, 2025, and include free installation and consultation.

For the rest of Sofia’s neighborhoods, the "Environment" program allows citizens to replace wood and coal stoves with ecological options, such as heat pumps and air conditioners. This program also includes the dismantling and recycling of old appliances, with applications open until December 31, 2029.

Wood and coal heating are responsible for significant air pollution in Sofia, contributing 56% of the total emissions and up to 80% of fine particulate matter during winter. Deputy Mayor Nadezhda Bobcheva highlighted the harmful impact of air pollution on vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions, stressing the importance of public participation in ensuring the success of the initiative.

To enforce the new regulations, mobile teams from the Sofia Inspectorate, supported by the Emergency Assistance and Prevention Directorate, will conduct patrols and respond to citizen reports. Violators face fines ranging from 50 to 500 leva under the Clean Air Act. Additionally, advanced monitoring tools, including stationary and mobile cameras, drones, and a fire tower in the “Faculty” district, will help identify and address unregulated burning.

The municipality’s efforts to improve air quality extend beyond domestic heating. Other measures include reducing vehicle emissions, limiting secondary dust from construction, preventing unregulated waste burning, and expanding green areas. Commissioner Dimitar Chorbadzhiev emphasized the importance of controlling key routes for human trafficking to address illegal activities contributing to pollution.

These initiatives reflect the administration’s commitment to cleaner air for Sofia’s residents, ensuring long-term environmental and health benefits for the city.