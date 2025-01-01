Three Men Found Dead in Strandzha, Suspected Migrants Without Identification

Society » INCIDENTS | December 31, 2024, Tuesday // 17:16
Bulgaria: Three Men Found Dead in Strandzha, Suspected Migrants Without Identification

Three men were discovered dead in Strandzha Mountain, within the jurisdiction of the Border Police Department in Sredets. Initial reports suggest they were foreign nationals who crossed the Bulgarian-Turkish border illegally.

The Border Police spokesperson, Lora Lyubenova, explained that the deaths were reported in two separate incidents. The first case came to light on December 28 when an alert was received via the emergency number 112. Upon arrival, the border patrol found the bodies of two men without identification documents. The incident was reported to the Burgas prosecutor's office, which initiated an investigation. Preliminary examinations did not indicate any signs of violence.

The following day, December 29, authorities discovered a third body in the same area. This individual also lacked identification. Authorities suspect all three individuals attempted to traverse the challenging and rugged terrain of Strandzha Mountain.

Legal experts note that as part of the ongoing pre-trial proceedings, efforts will be made to identify the deceased through their relatives. However, this process is often slow and may remain unresolved, particularly in cases involving migrants, as locating their families can be difficult or impossible.

Source: OFFNews

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: border, Strandzha, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

January 1 Brings Minimum Wage Increase for the Private Sector in Bulgaria, State Salaries Remain Unchanged

Starting January 1, 2025, Bulgaria's minimum wage will increase by 15.4%, rising from 933 to 1,077 leva per month

Society | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Natural Gas Price Increases Set to Take Effect in Bulgaria from January 1

Starting January 1, 2025, new prices for gas distribution and supply will come into effect for customers of Overgas Networks

Business » Energy | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Hungary to Reinstate Border Controls with Romania Starting January 1

Hungary is set to implement border controls with Romania starting January 1, coinciding with Romania’s accession to the Schengen area by land

World » EU | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins Schengen for Land Travel: Border Controls Adjusted with Greece and Romania

At the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2025, Bulgaria officially joined the Schengen Area for land travel

World » EU | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 10:01

Happy New Year - 2025 Is Here!

As we step into a brand-new year, we at Novinite wish you health, happiness, and success in all your endeavors

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 00:08

Former Finance Minister: Bulgaria Faces Prolonged Delay in Eurozone Entry Amid Fiscal Concerns

Former Finance Minister Simeon Dyankov has expressed concerns about Bulgaria’s eurozone prospects, warning that the country may be moving away from joining for years, potentially indefinitely

Business » Finance | December 31, 2024, Tuesday // 17:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Tragic Fire at Sofia Central Station Claims Four Lives, Investigation Underway

Four people lost their lives in a fire that broke out in a train carriage at Sofia Central Station early this morning

Society » Incidents | December 31, 2024, Tuesday // 11:36

Winter Storms Leave Bulgarian Villages Without Electricity, Water, and Communication

For the fourth consecutive day, efforts continue to restore power to over 100 settlements across Bulgaria, where wet snow from Christmas has caused widespread outages

Society » Incidents | December 28, 2024, Saturday // 10:17

No Trace Found After 11 Days of Searching for Nikolay in Stara Zagora Region

The search for 13-year-old Nikolay, who has been missing for 11 days from the village of Konare in Stara Zagora

Society » Incidents | December 27, 2024, Friday // 12:34

Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay in Konare Enters Eighth Day

The search for 13-year-old Nikolay from the village of Konare continues into its eighth day without any significant breakthroughs

Society » Incidents | December 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32

Dog of Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay Found, Search Intensifies

The dog belonging to 13-year-old Nikolay, who has been missing from the village of Konare in Stara Zagora since December 17, has been located

Society » Incidents | December 23, 2024, Monday // 09:39

Helicopter Joins Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Near Zagora

A helicopter has been deployed to assist in the search for 13-year-old Nikolay, who has been missing for six days from the village of Konare

Society » Incidents | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 16:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria