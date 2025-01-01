Three Men Found Dead in Strandzha, Suspected Migrants Without Identification

Three men were discovered dead in Strandzha Mountain, within the jurisdiction of the Border Police Department in Sredets. Initial reports suggest they were foreign nationals who crossed the Bulgarian-Turkish border illegally.

The Border Police spokesperson, Lora Lyubenova, explained that the deaths were reported in two separate incidents. The first case came to light on December 28 when an alert was received via the emergency number 112. Upon arrival, the border patrol found the bodies of two men without identification documents. The incident was reported to the Burgas prosecutor's office, which initiated an investigation. Preliminary examinations did not indicate any signs of violence.

The following day, December 29, authorities discovered a third body in the same area. This individual also lacked identification. Authorities suspect all three individuals attempted to traverse the challenging and rugged terrain of Strandzha Mountain.

Legal experts note that as part of the ongoing pre-trial proceedings, efforts will be made to identify the deceased through their relatives. However, this process is often slow and may remain unresolved, particularly in cases involving migrants, as locating their families can be difficult or impossible.

