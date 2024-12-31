As we look back on 2024, Novinite takes you through a year filled with dynamic stories, remarkable achievements, and thought-provoking interviews. Our coverage spanned diverse topics, from influential Bulgarians who shaped our cultural and artistic landscapes to interviews with professionals and experts across various sectors. Through series like Manager Talks, Our Readers Have Spoken, Bulgarians You Should Know About, and Interviews, we have explored the evolving narratives of individuals and organizations making their mark both in Bulgaria and beyond. This year-end compilation highlights the most-read and impactful stories, reflecting the spirit of a year that has inspired growth, change, and dialogue.

Bulgaria: New Regulations and Changes in Effect as of January 1, 2024 (January 1, 2024)

On the first day of the year, Bulgaria rolled out a range of significant changes that affected wages, retirement, and living costs. The minimum wage increased to 933 leva (476 euros), while changes to retirement age, service requirements, and child benefits brought attention to the ongoing efforts to address social welfare. Notably, water prices surged nationwide, with Razgrad seeing the highest rate at 6.08 leva per cubic meter.

Austria Outlines 5 Conditions for Schengen Land Borders with Bulgaria and Romania (January 3, 2024)

Austria took the spotlight with its outlined conditions for Bulgaria and Romania’s inclusion in the Schengen zone. The article detailed Austria's requirements for lifting land border checks, including enhanced border surveillance and stricter regulations on migration. These conditions set the tone for further negotiations, especially regarding the deployment of Frontex and the expansion of surveillance measures at Bulgaria's borders.

EU Officially Admits Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen by Air and Water from March 31 (January 4, 2024)

The European Union formally confirmed Bulgaria and Romania's partial accession to the Schengen zone, effective March 31, 2024. This marked a significant victory for the two countries, though the article emphasized that land border checks would remain in place for now. The anticipated benefits of passport-free travel by air and sea were discussed in-depth, along with the political and logistical hurdles that still need to be addressed for full Schengen integration.

African Century? Afro-Asian Infrastructure and Transport Corridors (January 7, 2024)

Shifting focus to global affairs, this article explored the potential for Africa to harness its growing population, urbanization, and resources through ambitious infrastructure projects. It emphasized key initiatives like transcontinental railways and transport corridors aimed at fostering socioeconomic integration. However, challenges such as political instability, limited resources, and external dependencies remained significant barriers to realizing the vision of an "African Century."

Bulgaria Gains Partial Schengen Access Via Air And Sea: What Does It Mean? (January 10,2024)

After over a decade of delays, Bulgaria and Romania have gained partial Schengen membership, effective March 31, 2024, granting passport-free travel by air and sea while maintaining land border checks. This phased approach, reminiscent of Austria's Schengen integration, follows the lifting of objections by Austria and the Netherlands, with Austria imposing conditions like stricter border controls and adherence to the Dublin Regulation. While air and sea travel will benefit tourists and ease document checks, economic advantages remain limited due to persistent land border queues affecting businesses.

Bulgaria's 2024 Wage Surge: Outpacing Inflation at 2:1 Ratio (January 16, 2024)

Bulgaria's economy faced both growth and challenges in 2024, with wages projected to rise at a rate double that of inflation. The article delved into economic forecasts, including moderate growth in exports, GDP, and investment. While the country is on track for a possible eurozone entry by 2025, ongoing issues such as corruption, political instability, and judicial inefficiency cast a shadow over long-term economic prospects.

Doomsday Clock Stays at 90 Seconds to Midnight (January 24, 2024)

A stark reminder of global risks, the Doomsday Clock remained set at 90 seconds to midnight in January, reflecting the continued threats posed by geopolitical tensions, climate change, and disruptive technologies. The article underscored the urgency of collective action, with scientists and experts warning of the increasing likelihood of catastrophic events if current trends persist.

Bansko Makes History: Hosts FIS World Cup in Alpine Skiing 2024 (January 25, 2024)

In sports, Bulgaria celebrated a major achievement as Bansko became the host of the prestigious FIS World Cup alpine skiing events. This milestone marked the second time the resort has hosted these events, strengthening Bulgaria's reputation as a winter sports destination. The article also highlighted Pamporovo's debut as a World Cup host for snowboarding races, further enhancing the country's profile on the global sporting stage.

On February 6th Bulgarians Honor Saint Photios The Great (February 6, 2024)

Bulgarians paid tribute to Saint Photios the Great, a 9th-century Patriarch of Constantinople celebrated for his scholarship and devotion to the Christian faith. The article highlighted his mentorship of Saints Cyril and Methodius and Tsar Simeon the Great, as well as his resilience during tumultuous times. His feast day remains significant in Bulgarian culture, honoring names linked to "light" such as Svetoslav and Ognyan.

Avalanche Strikes Borovets: 1 Foreign Skier Passed Away (UPDATED) (February 12, 2024)

A fatal avalanche in the Markudjik 3 area of Borovets claimed the life of a foreign skier and drew attention to the dangers of venturing into hazardous areas without proper equipment. The tragedy served as a stark reminder of the risks involved in skiing off marked trails. Authorities emphasized safety precautions and warned against accessing non-operational slopes in Borovets.

Bulgaria Completes Approval Process for Euro Coin Designs (PHOTOS) (February 12, 2024)

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) finalized designs for Bulgaria's euro coins, showcasing cultural icons like the Madara Rider and St. Ivan of Rila. This milestone represents progress in Bulgaria's Eurozone accession process, with full adoption of the euro anticipated in the foreseeable future. Diplomatic efforts, led by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, have strengthened Bulgaria's position within the EU, garnering support for both Eurozone and Schengen integration.

Golden Medal For Bulgarian Weightlifter Angel Rusev! (February 14, 2024)

Bulgarian weightlifter Angel Rusev earned his fourth European Championship title despite a shoulder injury, lifting an impressive 244 kilograms. His triumph was part of a broader success for Bulgaria, which secured four medals at the European Weightlifting Championships in Sofia. Rusev's determination and skill highlighted Bulgaria's strength in the sport and brought national pride.

The Case Against Bulgarian Princess Kalina Begins Today (UPDATED) (February 20, 2024)

The legal case against Princess Kalina, daughter of Simeon of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, began following her arrest for driving under the influence in August 2023. Although proceedings were postponed, the case attracted significant public interest due to its high-profile nature.

Bulgaria's Colorful Tradition: Unraveling the Mysteries of Baba Marta and the Martenitsa (March 1, 2024)

The month began with Bulgarians honoring Baba Marta, a beloved tradition marking the arrival of spring. Central to the festivities was the exchange of red-and-white yarn ornaments, or martenitsi, symbolizing health and renewal. Rooted in folklore, the custom reflects Bulgaria’s enduring cultural heritage, with legends like that of Khan Kubrat reinforcing themes of unity and resilience.

Bulgaria Ceases Russian Oil Imports: Parliament's Decision Marks End of Derogation (March 1, 2024)

Bulgaria officially ceased importing Russian oil, aligning with geopolitical strategies to reduce dependency on Russia. Despite fears of rising prices, fuel costs remained stable. However, the aviation sector faced challenges with kerosene shortages, prompting discussions on alternative supply solutions. The move reinforced Bulgaria's commitment to the EU's broader geopolitical stance amid rising tensions in Eastern Europe.

Bulgaria Delays Decision on Nuclear Waste Storage Amid European Discussions (March 1, 2024)

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced that Bulgaria is actively participating in European discussions on long-term nuclear waste storage. While no changes were made to the country's current nuclear waste management practices, the issue highlighted the importance of aligning national policies with broader EU strategies for sustainable development.

Todor Tagarev: Bulgaria Sends 7,000+ Tons Of Military Aid To Ukraine (March 8, 2024)

Outgoing Defense Minister Todor Tagarev revealed that Bulgaria had supplied over 7,000 tons of military aid to Ukraine, surpassing contributions from many larger European nations. The assistance included ammunition and armored vehicles, reflecting Bulgaria's commitment to Euro-Atlantic solidarity. The move was accompanied by plans to modernize the country's defense infrastructure and enhance the competitiveness of its military industry.

Facing the Heat: Europe's Climate Emergency Demands Immediate Response (March 11, 2024)

The European Environment Agency (EEA) issued a stark warning about the accelerating impacts of climate change, urging immediate action. The report highlighted the increasing frequency of heatwaves, forest fires, and floods, warning of catastrophic economic and social consequences. Europe’s status as the fastest-warming continent underscored the urgency of adopting robust adaptation measures and infrastructure improvements.

Analysis: Is there a possibility of ending the Russo-Ukrainian War before 2025 (March 19, 2024)

As the Russo-Ukrainian war enters its third year, prospects for resolution before 2025 appear slim. Western support for Ukraine, though substantial, faces growing strain from "Ukraine fatigue" and shifting political dynamics, such as rising far-right influence in Europe and uncertainty over U.S. policy if Trump returns to power. Discussions of a "Korean scenario," involving a frozen conflict, face Ukrainian resistance without continued Western backing. Meanwhile, Russia capitalizes on internal divisions and Western discord, as rising costs and dwindling arms supplies challenge Ukraine's allies. With peace efforts from Turkey and France unlikely to gain traction, the final months of 2024 could prove decisive.

Bulgaria in Air and Sea Schengen: Questions and Answers (March 31, 2024)

From March 31, 2024, Bulgaria joins the Schengen Area for air and sea travel, removing border checks within Schengen countries while keeping land controls. Travelers flying to or from Schengen destinations will no longer face passport checks, though procedures for non-Schengen routes remain unchanged. Bulgaria will also issue Schengen visas, allowing third-country nationals to travel across the zone, with some restrictions for Russian citizens. Temporary controls persist in some Schengen states for security and migration concerns.

Royal DUI Fallout: Princess Kalina Sentenced to Probation and Heavy Fine (April 9, 2024)

Princess Kalina Saxe-Coburg-Gotha was sentenced to eight months of probation and a 200 leva (100 euros) fine following a DUI conviction. The incident, which occurred in August 2023, involved a car accident in Borovets, where her blood alcohol level was found to exceed the legal limit. In addition to the fine, Princess Kalina was banned from driving during her probation period. The case sparked discussions about accountability, particularly considering her royal status.

Bulgarian Parliament Votes to Allow Foreign Companies in Railway Operation (April 10, 2024)

Bulgaria’s parliament voted on two major bills concerning railway operations. The first bill modernizes the management of railway documentation, while the second addresses European Commission concerns about compliance with EU rail directives. While the bills received mixed support, they reflect Bulgaria’s efforts to modernize infrastructure and adhere to EU standards. However, critics expressed concerns over potential privatization and the long-term impact on public services.

Hit-and-Run: Taxi Driver Fined After Crashing into Mother and Child in Bulgaria (April 11, 2024)

A hit-and-run accident in Sofia drew widespread outrage after a taxi driver struck a mother and child, then fled the scene. The incident, captured on video, showed the family narrowly avoiding injury. The driver was identified and fined, but not detained, sparking calls for stricter traffic law enforcement.

Robert De Niro Opens Two Hotels in Bulgaria (April 13, 2024)

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro’s hospitality brand, Nobu, opened two new luxury hotels in Bulgaria. One is located in Sofia, in a historic building, and the other is in Varna, offering a seaside retreat. This expansion marks a significant step in Nobu’s European growth, enhancing Bulgaria’s appeal as a luxury travel destination.

US Urgency in Aid to Ukraine Amid Doubts Over Future Supplies (April 22, 2024)

The United States committed to a substantial aid package for Ukraine, totaling over 60 billion dollars. The package aims to support Ukraine’s defense efforts, including artillery, precision missiles, and air defenses, amidst renewed Russian offensives. While there are concerns about the long-term sustainability of such aid, the delivery represents continued US solidarity with Ukraine, with potential shifts in political dynamics in the US adding uncertainty.

Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026 (April 29, 2024)

Sofia Airport announced the planned construction of Terminal 3, set to begin in 2026. The project aims to meet growing passenger demand, with expectations to surpass pre-pandemic traffic levels. Significant infrastructure upgrades are also underway, with an investment of 100 million leva (50 million euros), including new parking, check-in counters, and baggage systems.

Nationalist Victory in North Macedonia's Elections Signals Trouble for Bulgaria (May 4, 2024)

The nationalist victory of Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova in North Macedonia’s presidential elections has raised concerns about the future of Bulgaria-North Macedonia relations. Siljanovska-Davkova’s anti-Bulgarian rhetoric and rejection of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation with Bulgaria contrast sharply with the incumbent president’s moderate approach. The growing popularity of her VMRO-DPMNE party and rising anti-Bulgarian sentiment could hinder progress on North Macedonia's EU accession and lead to more tense relations with Bulgaria in the coming years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Visit to Serbia: Strengthening Balkan Ties Amidst Economic Focus (May 8, 2024)

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Serbia marked a deepening of economic and geopolitical ties between China and the Balkans. The visit coincided with the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the former Yugoslavia and highlights China’s growing influence in the region, particularly with Serbia, which is now China’s second-largest trading partner in Europe. Xi’s focus on expanding cooperation in mining, infrastructure, and trade reflects China’s long-term interests in the Balkans, as well as its strategic alignment with pro-Russian countries amid global shifts.

Ryanair Expands Operations from Bulgaria with 5 New Destinations (May 8, 2024)

Ryanair announced a significant expansion of its operations in Bulgaria, basing a fourth aircraft at Sofia Airport and launching flights to five new destinations: Valencia, Alicante, Bristol, Copenhagen, and Skiathos. This expansion is part of a broader investment of 100 million euros and is expected to increase passenger traffic by 350,000 annually. The expansion is seen as a positive economic development for Bulgaria, bringing job creation and increasing tourism, particularly in Sofia and other major cities.

Towards a Possible Peace in the South Caucasus (May 12, 2024)

Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to initiate peace talks under Kazakhstan’s mediation, aiming to prepare a peace treaty. The talks are seen as a potential breakthrough in resolving the long-standing conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, though significant challenges remain, including border demarcation and security concerns. The involvement of international mediators and regional actors will be crucial in ensuring a lasting and fair peace in the region.

Bachelor Backlash: How One Man's Decision Shook Bulgarian Society (May 26, 2024)

The Bulgarian version of "The Bachelor" ignited a public debate when bachelor Alexander (Alek) Mladenov rejected both finalists in the third season, citing his inability to love two people simultaneously. His decision, delivered through a video message, left contestants and viewers shocked. The backlash, fueled by his mother's influence and critical comments about the finalists, sparked discussions on masculinity, gender roles, and societal expectations. The show has become a focal point for debates on relationships, personal accountability, and the cultural impact of reality TV on societal perceptions of gender dynamics.

Eye-Opening Comparison: Sofia's Restaurant Costs vs. Europe's (May 31, 2024)

A comparison conducted by "Telegraph" newspaper revealed that dining out in Sofia is becoming more expensive than in several European capitals. Prices for coffee and beer in the city center are higher than in places like Italy, Greece, and Poland. Restaurant prices have surged since the pandemic, with some items now costing double what they did before. Despite these increases, Sofia remains an attractive culinary destination, though visitors should expect relatively higher costs compared to other European cities.

Pro-Russian Rhetoric and Anti-Euro Sentiments: A New Political Party Rises in Bulgaria (June 12, 2024)

In the June 2024 parliamentary elections, the newly formed Bulgarian political party "Greatness" (Velichie) gained attention with nearly 100,000 votes. The party, led by Ivelin Mihailov and Nikolay Markov, promotes pro-Russian rhetoric, anti-Euro sentiments, and nationalism. It advocates for Bulgaria’s neutrality in the Ukraine conflict and opposes the country’s membership in the Eurozone and NATO. Mihailov and Markov have expressed support for Russia and criticized Bulgaria's military support for Ukraine, which has raised concerns over possible espionage ties to Moscow. The party’s rise has sparked debates on Bulgaria’s political future, with some calling for investigations into its leadership.

Chinese Nuke Sub Surfaces Near Taiwan (June 18, 2024)

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait escalated when a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfaced near Taiwan, prompting concerns from Taiwanese authorities. The submarine, identified as a Jing-class vessel, was reportedly returning to base after a mission in the South China Sea. Taiwan’s defense ministry is monitoring the situation closely but has provided limited details. This incident adds to ongoing military activity in the region, which has seen frequent encounters between Chinese forces and Taiwan, as well as increased U.S. presence.

Deserted Bulgaria: 201 Villages Empty (June 30, 2024)

Data from Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute reveals a worrying trend of rural depopulation, with 201 villages now abandoned across the country. This decline is most pronounced in areas such as Veliko Tarnovo and Gabrovo, where a significant number of villages have populations under 50. Overall, over a third of Bulgaria’s villages face similar issues, contributing to the depopulation of many rural areas.

Bulgaria Joins High-Income Nations for the First Time, Says World Bank (July 3, 2024)

Bulgaria has officially been classified as a high-income country by the World Bank, joining nations like Palau and Russia in this group. With a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of 14,460 dollars, Bulgaria's economic growth has been driven by post-pandemic recovery, highlighted by a 1.8% increase in GDP in 2023. This milestone is a significant achievement for Bulgaria, which, like other countries in this category, benefitted from increased consumer demand. Despite its entry into the high-income group, Bulgaria's economic future remains tied to both domestic and international developments.

Putin and Xi Propose New Anti-NATO Alliance in Eurasia (July 4, 2024)

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed creating a new regional security alliance aimed at countering NATO’s presence in Eurasia. The proposed alliance would focus on collective security and reducing the external military presence, particularly that of the U.S., in the region.

Sofia Shooting Horror: Deadly Attack Unfolds in Broad Daylight (July 4, 2024)

A shooting incident in Sofia's "Moderno Predgradie" neighborhood resulted in the death of a moneylender and two others sustaining serious injuries. The assailant, who was known to the victim, shot him outside a fast loans office. The victim, aged 45-46, had a criminal background, and investigations suggest that the shooting may have been connected to criminal activities. Both the victim and attacker were familiar with each other, and authorities have recovered firearms from the scene. The investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind this daylight attack.

Acting PM: Bulgaria to Advocate for Peace Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at NATO Summit (July 5, 2024)

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev announced Bulgaria’s intention to advocate for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during the upcoming NATO summit in Washington. Bulgaria will offer to serve as a mediator, though Glavchev expressed doubts about the country's role in these talks. Despite Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting Ukraine with 80 million euros, President Rumen Radev criticized the government’s approach, questioning the efficacy of its support and opposing its stance on leading the NATO delegation due to disagreements on Ukraine.

17 Years Ago Today: Libya's Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentences for Five Bulgarian Nurses in AIDS Case (July 11, 2024)

A remembrance article marked the 17th anniversary of Libya's Supreme Court upholding the death sentences for five Bulgarian nurses and a Palestinian doctor accused of infecting Libyan children with HIV. The case, which drew international attention, resulted in the nurses being imprisoned for nearly a decade. Ultimately, after diplomatic efforts, including negotiations led by French President Nicolas Sarkozy, the death sentences were commuted, and the nurses were returned to Bulgaria in 2007.

A Presidency Interrupted: Biden's Complex Legacy in the Shadow of Trump (July 22, 2024)

As President Joe Biden exits the 2024 presidential race, his legacy is shaped by a mix of accomplishments and struggles. While Biden succeeded in passing significant domestic legislation, his presidency was overshadowed by inflation, the Afghanistan withdrawal, and ongoing political divisions. His handling of the pandemic and foreign policy decisions, particularly regarding Ukraine, were met with mixed reactions. Biden’s decision to step down reflects his administration’s challenges, including continued influence from his predecessor, Donald Trump. His legacy will be defined by substantial domestic reforms in areas such as climate change, healthcare, and gun safety, though its full impact remains uncertain.

Bulgaria: Roman-Era Sarcophagus Discovered on Varna Beach (July 24, 2024)

A Roman-era sarcophagus was discovered on the beach near Varna's Sts Constantine and Helena resort. Dating back to the 2nd-3rd century AD, the sarcophagus features detailed relief decorations and was found by a former policeman on vacation. Experts have begun investigating the artifact’s origins, with some speculating it may have been repurposed as a table. The discovery highlights Bulgaria’s rich archaeological heritage, with authorities taking steps to preserve and analyze the ancient find.

Russian Chef Arrested in France for Olympic Espionage Plot After Drunken Revelations in Bulgaria (July 26, 2024)

Russian chef Kirill Gryaznov was arrested in France on espionage charges after drunkenly boasting about plans to disrupt the Olympic Games’ opening ceremony. The arrest followed an investigation confirming Gryaznov's ties to Russian intelligence, including the FSB and GRU. His plans, which remain unclear, are believed to involve large-scale provocations. This case has attracted attention amid the escalating tensions between Russia and the West, particularly due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Three Bulgarians Arrested for Desecrating Paris Holocaust Memorial (July 26, 2024)

Three Bulgarians were arrested for their involvement in the desecration of the Holocaust memorial in Paris in May. The arrests followed an investigation led by Bulgarian authorities in cooperation with French police. The suspects, linked to far-right extremist groups, are accused of damaging the memorial for racial and ethnic reasons. The incident has prompted widespread condemnation, with authorities continuing their efforts to identify others involved in the crime.

29-Year-Old Woman Killed at Pazardzhik Hotel (July 29, 2024)

A 29-year-old woman was found murdered at the "Trakia" hotel in Pazardzhik, with stab wounds to her body. Authorities arrested the suspect, a 35-year-old man with a criminal history, shortly after the crime. The victim and suspect had previously been in a relationship, and the motive behind the murder is under investigation.

Minor Brutally Assaults Woman in Pernik: No Motive Found, Victim in Coma (July 31, 2024)

A brutal assault by a minor left a 56-year-old woman in a coma in Pernik. The attack, which took place outside a 24-hour shop, was unprovoked, and the assailant had no prior interactions with the victim. The incident has raised concerns about youth violence, with both minors involved in the assault arrested.

Sofia Ranks as 9th Most Criminal City in Eastern Europe (August 1, 2024)

Sofia was ranked as the ninth most criminal city in Eastern Europe by Numbeo, based on public perceptions of crime. Ukrainian cities dominated the top spots. In a broader context, Sofia ranked 60th in Europe and 188th globally, indicating relatively low crime compared to other cities worldwide.

Sofia Store Caught Selling Cannabis-Flavored Chewing Gum and Energy Drinks (August 1, 2024)

Authorities discovered a grocery store on Vitosha Blvd. selling cannabis-flavored chewing gum and energy drinks with THC levels exceeding legal limits. The products, made in the Czech Republic, were confiscated, and an investigation into the supplier was launched.

Olympic Boxing Sparks Controversy Over Gender Inclusion (August 1-4, 2024)

Paris Olympics: Italian Fighter Breaks Down in Tears Against Trans Boxer in 46 Seconds! (VIDEO)

Italian Male Boxer Challenges Khelif Following Controversial Victory at the Olympics

"I Have XX Chromosomes, I'm a Woman!" - Bulgarian Boxer's Defiant Stand After Olympics Quarterfinal Defeat

The Paris Olympics witnessed contentious moments in women’s boxing. Italian boxer Angela Carini forfeited her match against Algerian athlete Imane Khelif after a 46-second fight, reigniting debates over transgender athletes' participation. Bulgarian boxer Svetlana Staneva also called for stricter gender checks after losing her match against Taiwanese competitor Lin Yu-ting.

Bulgaria Faces Severe Forest Fire Crisis as EU's Most Affected Country (August 8, 2024)

Bulgaria became the EU’s most affected country by forest fires in 2024, with over 38,000 hectares burned. Fires caused significant destruction to homes, farmland, and infrastructure, prompting international assistance. Restoration efforts are estimated to take decades, with damages exceeding 100 million leva annually.

Major Loss for Russia: Up to 500 Soldiers Killed in Ukrainian Surprise Assault (VIDEO) (August 9, 2024)

A surprise Ukrainian attack on a Russian convoy near Rylsk in the Kursk region resulted in heavy casualties, with estimates of up to 500 Russian soldiers killed. The nighttime assault marked a significant escalation, showcasing Ukraine’s ability to strike within Russian territory.

Tusk Warns: Hungary’s Schengen Exclusion Could Lead to EU Exit (August 10, 2024)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk cautioned that excluding Hungary from the Schengen zone could lead to its departure from the EU. His remarks followed criticism of Hungary's relaxed visa policies for Russian and Belarusian citizens, raising concerns over EU unity.

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Plans Finalized (August 11-15, 2024)

While Bulgaria Changes the Currency, Fuels and Cigarettes Will Be Only in Euros

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Switch: Key Details on Price Rounding and Wage Protection

Bulgaria’s Parliament passed the Euro Adoption Law, outlining the transition process to the euro. The change includes a dual pricing period and safeguards against price manipulation. Citizens can exchange levs for euros without fees during the first six months post-transition, ensuring a smooth process.

Greece Faces Food Price Surge as Fires and Drought Devastate Harvests (August 17, 2024)

Greece experienced food price increases exceeding 30%, driven by wildfires and droughts that devastated farmland. The destruction forced reliance on imports, with authorities battling ongoing fires and criticism over inadequate market regulation.

Hungary Backs Full Schengen Accession for Romania and Bulgaria but Criticizes Sofia (August 31, 2024)

Hungary reaffirmed its support for Bulgaria and Romania’s full Schengen accession. However, Hungarian officials criticized Bulgaria as a "weak link" in the process, urging Romania to intensify diplomatic efforts to overcome opposition.

Online Formats Rise as Influencers Take Over Bulgarian Entertainment (September 1, 2024)

Influencers are reshaping Bulgaria's entertainment sector, with online platforms like YouTube rivaling traditional television. Shows such as Wild and Beautiful and House of the Influencers have gained massive popularity, attracting large audiences and hosting finales at venues like the National Palace of Culture and Arena Armeets Hall. Additionally, influencer-driven projects like Mermaids - The Movie and The History of the Historical Park demonstrate how influencers are expanding the scope of Bulgarian media.

Bulgaria Prepares Payment Systems for Euro: Faster, Cheaper Transfers Ahead (September 19, 2024)

Bulgaria is modernizing its payment systems ahead of the euro’s introduction, ensuring smoother and cheaper transactions. The Bisera payment system will be updated to handle euro transactions, and the SWIFT system will be used for inter-currency transfers, significantly reducing fees. Economist Rumen Galabinov highlighted that the new regulations will expedite transfers and improve security, aligning with the Eurozone’s goals of efficient and low-cost transactions.

Schengen Integration for Bulgaria and Romania May Advance by December (September 24, 2024)

A decision regarding Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen membership is expected by December 2024. European Commissioner Ylva Johansson and Hungary’s Interior Minister are set to propose the removal of land border checks between the two countries on October 10. While Bulgaria is already part of Schengen’s decision-making bodies and has access by air and sea, Austria’s continued opposition over land borders remains a key hurdle.

European Commission: Bulgaria and Romania are Ready for Schengen (September 26, 2024)

The European Commission confirmed that Bulgaria and Romania are fully prepared for Schengen membership, having proven their ability to manage borders and handle migrant returns. Although both countries gained partial Schengen access by air and sea in March 2024, Austria’s veto prevents full membership, particularly concerning land borders. A new political decision from the EU Council is required to lift land border checks and complete their inclusion.

Radev: North Macedonia's Divergence from Albania on EU Path Is a Consequence of Its Government's Policies (September 27, 2024)

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed concerns over North Macedonia’s EU integration process, blaming the current government’s policies for its divergence from Albania. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Radev criticized the lack of understanding of international law and deterioration in bilateral relations. He called for amendments to North Macedonia’s Constitution to include Bulgarians, a prerequisite for EU negotiations. Despite these challenges, Radev reaffirmed Bulgaria’s support for North Macedonia’s EU aspirations.

Bulgaria Tops European Housing Rankings with 668 Dwellings Per 1,000 People (September 30, 2024)

Bulgaria leads Europe in housing availability, with 668 dwellings per 1,000 people, according to Deloitte’s Global Property Index. This surpasses other European countries, including Spain (559) and France (553). Sofia’s property market, in particular, has seen a 12% rise in prices over the last six months, making Bulgaria an attractive destination for both individual buyers and investors. The country’s focus on energy-efficient buildings and low construction restrictions further enhance its appeal.

Bulgaria Sees Significant Property Price Growth, Ranking Second Globally in 2024 (October 13, 2024)

Bulgaria’s property prices surged by 15.1% over the past year, ranking the country second globally for 2024, only behind Turkey. Knight Frank’s Global House Price Index highlighted Bulgaria as one of six countries with over 10% annual growth. The EU also listed Bulgaria among nine nations with property price increases exceeding 100% over 14 years. The strong market trajectory is projected to continue, with a 10.8% rise expected by the end of the year.

Construction of Critical Corridor 8 Advances as Bulgaria and North Macedonia Collaborate (October 17, 2024)

Bulgaria and North Macedonia have made significant progress in the construction of Corridor 8, part of the "Western Balkans - Eastern Mediterranean" rail project. With EU support, both countries are working together to improve regional connectivity, with discussions around technical solutions and funding for upgrades. The project is expected to enhance mobility and competitiveness in the region.

Austrian Regulator Shuts Down Bank Linked to Wealthy Bulgarian Shareholder (October 17, 2024)

Euram Bank in Austria was shut down by regulators after failing to raise 25 million euros in capital and violating anti-money laundering rules. The bank, linked to a wealthy Bulgarian shareholder, had faced criticism for its ownership structure and financial mismanagement. The closure follows a series of issues, including late filings and a lack of regulatory transparency.

Explosion Rocks Military Factory in Serbia, Four People Injured (October 18, 2024)

An explosion at the Sloboda military factory in Čacak, Serbia, left four people injured, with one in serious condition. The explosion occurred in a pyrotechnics workshop, and authorities are investigating the cause. This is not the first incident at the factory, as a major explosion occurred there in 2021.

Thousands of North Korean Soldiers Set to Join Russia’s Battle in Ukraine (October 18, 2024)

South Korea reported that North Korea had sent 12,000 troops, including special forces, to support Russia in Ukraine. This move escalates global security concerns, and NATO has yet to confirm the reports. North Korean officers are reportedly already aiding Russian forces in occupied areas of Ukraine.

Russian Bomber Pilot Responsible for Civilian Deaths in Ukraine Assassinated with Hammer (October 21, 2024)

Ukrainian intelligence reported the assassination of Dmitry Golenkov, a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber pilot accused of missile attacks on Ukrainian civilians. He was found dead near Bryansk, with head injuries from a hammer. Golenkov was linked to deadly strikes on Ukrainian civilians, including the 2022 Kremenchuk shopping center attack.

Bulgaria’s Role in Shaping Antarctica’s Future: A Polar Powerhouse Among Global Leaders (October 29, 2024)

Bulgaria is strengthening its presence in Antarctic research, with significant contributions to global ocean exploration. The country’s involvement, alongside nations like France and Spain, emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in polar research. Prof. Hristo Pimpirev discussed Bulgaria’s expanding role and the upcoming mission with Greece and UAE scientists, which underscores Bulgaria’s growing influence in Antarctic science.

Collapse at Novi Sad Railway Station Injures Over 30, Possible Fatalities Reported (UPDATED) (November 1, 2024)

A canopy collapsed at Novi Sad Railway Station in Serbia, resulting in at least eight fatalities and injuring 30 others, with two in critical condition. Rescue efforts continue, with around 80 rescuers working to free those trapped under the rubble. Train services have been temporarily suspended, and the station, which had recently undergone renovations, remains closed. Serbian leaders, including Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and President Aleksandar Vucic, have visited or are expected to address the situation.

Wizz Air Shuts Down Certain Routes from Bulgaria (November 1, 2024)

Wizz Air has canceled its flights from Sofia to Geneva and Lisbon, after more than a decade of service. The airline has not given an official reason for the cancellations, but it is believed that low demand could be a contributing factor. Despite suspending these routes, Wizz Air has introduced a new route from Sofia to Lyon and continues flights to Basel, Switzerland.

EU Parliament Pushes for Bulgaria and Romania’s Full Schengen Membership (November 21, 2024)

The European Parliament has renewed its call for Bulgaria and Romania’s full Schengen membership, urging the EU Council to remove land border checks. While both countries have been part of the Schengen Area since 2022, the decision to eliminate land border checks is still pending, with a vote expected in December. MEPs are pushing for swift action, with a positive outcome anticipated by early 2025.

Bulgaria's Governance of State Enterprises Undermines OECD Membership Goals (November 22, 2024)

Bulgaria’s failure to implement key OECD recommendations, especially regarding state-owned enterprises (SOEs), is jeopardizing its ambitions for OECD membership. The state-run company Information Services AD violates OECD principles by operating inefficiently and benefiting from public funds, distorting market competition. This failure to meet corporate governance standards undermines Bulgaria's credibility on the international stage and hampers its integration into the Euro-Atlantic community.

Schengen Expansion: Bulgaria to End Border Checks with Greece, Land Controls Continue (November 22, 2024)

Bulgaria is set to end border checks with Greece as part of its Schengen accession, following an agreement finalized in Budapest. Land border controls will remain for six months between Romania and Hungary, but the Bulgarian-Greek border will be exempt. These changes aim for Bulgaria’s full Schengen membership by January 2025, easing travel and enhancing border security cooperation with neighboring countries.

Bulgaria’s Schengen Accession: What Changes at the Borders Mean (November 23, 2024)

As Bulgaria prepares for full Schengen membership, border controls will become more efficient. While enhanced measures on the Romanian border will continue for six months, Bulgaria will strengthen security along its borders, particularly with Turkey, with multinational forces focusing on tackling illegal migration. The Romanian border will adopt a risk-based inspection approach, which targets high-risk individuals and vehicles. The changes are designed to improve security while facilitating smoother movement of people and goods.

Bulgaria Prepares for Schengen: Flexible Controls on Romanian Border (November 26, 2024)

Bulgaria is preparing to implement flexible border controls with Romania following its full Schengen accession. Discretionary checks will be in place for six months after joining, focusing on high-risk individuals and vehicles. The planned border security measures, which include infrastructure improvements and a new ferry line, are aimed at easing travel while maintaining robust security. Full integration into Schengen is expected by mid-2025.

Hamas Suspects Charged Over European Weapons Depots, Including Bulgaria (November 26, 2024)

German prosecutors have charged four Hamas members for their involvement in establishing weapons depots across Europe, including one in Bulgaria. The suspects, arrested in December 2023, are accused of setting up a weapons cache in southern Bulgaria in 2019, containing firearms and ammunition. The investigation highlights the presence of Hamas weapons in multiple European countries and its potential preparation for attacks.

Guns N' Roses Set to Rock Bulgaria in July 2025: Leaked Tour Information Reveals Sofia Date (November 26, 2024)

Guns N' Roses are set to perform in Sofia on July 21, 2025, at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, according to leaked tour details. The band’s European tour will include over 20 dates, starting in June 2025. Although official confirmation is awaited, the Sofia date has generated significant excitement, marking their return to Bulgaria after their 2017 concert.

Ryanair to Launch New Direct Flight from Sofia Starting March 2025 (November 28, 2024)

Ryanair will launch a new direct flight from Sofia to Pisa, Italy, starting March 30, 2025. The airline will operate the route three times a week, enhancing connectivity between the two cities. The new service is part of Ryanair’s broader expansion in Bulgaria, including a new route from Plovdiv to Birmingham, UK. The Pisa route is expected to cater to both Bulgarian tourists and Italian travelers.

EU Launches Criminal Proceedings Against Bulgaria and 22 Other Countries Over Cybersecurity Compliance (November 28, 2024)

The European Commission has initiated legal proceedings against Bulgaria and 22 other EU nations for failing to fully implement key cybersecurity regulations. These regulations aim to enhance resilience in sectors like healthcare and energy against cyber threats. Bulgaria, alongside other countries, has two months to respond before further legal action is taken.

Two Bulgarian Cities Shine in Europe’s Budget Housing Rankings 2024 (December 1, 2024)

Two Bulgarian cities, Plovdiv and Burgas, have been recognized in Europe’s top 10 most affordable cities for purchasing homes. The real estate report highlighted Plovdiv's average property price of 131,000 euros for a 100-square-meter apartment, and Burgas at 136,000 euros. These cities are celebrated not only for their affordability but also for their cultural and natural attractions, positioning them as attractive options for prospective homebuyers in Europe.

Bulgaria Advances Eurozone Integration with Instant Payment System (December 4, 2024)

Bulgaria made significant strides in its efforts to adopt the euro with the introduction of the Eurosystem’s TIPS service. The new system enables instant euro payments, processed within seconds, marking an important step towards full integration into the eurozone. The initiative enhances Bulgaria’s ability to conduct 24/7 cross-border transactions and supports the country's ongoing preparations for euro adoption in the coming years.

Bulgaria Becomes Home to One of the World's Rarest and Most Expensive Cars (December 6, 2024)

A Bulgarian now owns one of the world's rarest and most expensive cars, the Mercedes-AMG ONE, valued at around 2.5 million euros. Only 275 units have been produced, and the car features hybrid drive technology from Mercedes Formula 1. With a top speed of 352 km/h and advanced technological features, the car represents a significant milestone in automotive design and is a symbol of luxury and high performance.

Thousands of Bulgarian Investors Lose Money in BETL Scheme (December 9, 2024)

Thousands of Bulgarian investors have reported losing money in the now-defunct BETL scheme. The company promised substantial returns through the ownership of battery charging devices in China but ceased paying dividends. Authorities are investigating the matter as affected investors, including those who opened offices for the scheme, are left without their promised returns.

Russian Propaganda Campaign in Bulgaria and Romania Uncovered: 69 Million Euros Funneled for Disinformation (December 12, 2024)

A group of Bulgarian cybersecurity experts, BG Elves, revealed a covert Russian propaganda operation aimed at Bulgaria and Romania, involving a staggering 69 million euros in funds. This extensive disinformation campaign, which has been ongoing since 2010, included bot farms, misleading ads, and the use of malicious software to monitor victims' communications. The operation highlights a significant national security threat in Bulgaria.

EU Membership Talks with Ukraine Could Begin in 2025, Von der Leyen States (December 12, 2024)

Bulgaria and Romania have secured their official membership in the Schengen Area, which will come into effect on January 1, 2025. This historic step removes internal border checks between the two countries and marks a milestone in their EU integration. While some border controls will remain for six months in 2025, the decision is seen as a positive development for Bulgaria’s economy and security.

Schengen Membership Secured: Bulgaria to Become Full Member from January 2025 (December 12, 2024)

Bulgaria and Romania will officially join the Schengen Area on January 1, 2025, eliminating internal land border checks. This decision, confirmed by the EU Council, marks a milestone in their integration, following previous steps such as the removal of air and sea border controls in March 2024. While Bulgaria’s Schengen membership is celebrated for its economic and security benefits, some, like the leader of the "Revival" party, express concerns about potential risks, including illegal migration.

Bulgarian Woman Tied to Russian-Linked Espionage Network in Europe (December 21, 2024)

A 48-year-old Bulgarian woman living in Vienna has been implicated in a Russian espionage network that conducted surveillance on politicians and journalists across Europe. The investigation revealed that she was involved in data collection activities for Russian intelligence, alongside a larger group of operatives. Despite evidence against her, Austrian authorities released the woman after questioning.

Bulgaria's Lukoil Refinery Sale: Hungarian MOL Emerges as EU’s Key Contender Amid Controversy (December 23, 2024)

Hungarian oil company MOL has shown interest in purchasing Lukoil’s refinery in Burgas, Bulgaria. This development raises concerns about possible Russian financing due to MOL's ties with the Hungarian government. The sale is valued at around 5 billion leva and remains under scrutiny, with other potential buyers including Azerbaijani company SOCAR, although no binding offers have been made yet.

Housing Prices in Bulgaria Jump 16.5% in Third Quarter of 2024 (December 25, 2024)

Housing prices in Bulgaria rose by 16.5% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, with Sofia and Varna seeing the most significant price increases. New homes experienced a sharper rise of 5.6%, while existing homes saw a 3% increase. The Southeastern region recorded the highest growth in new property prices, nearing 7%, signaling a strong demand for housing in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu (December 28, 2024)

Bulgaria’s ancient rock city of Perperikon has been internationally recognized as a European counterpart to Peru’s Machu Picchu. The city, which boasts a 6,000-year history and a connection to the Temple of Dionysus, was highlighted by a prominent U.S. tourism website. Perperikon’s historical significance and panoramic views are positioned to attract more international visitors, promoting Bulgaria’s rich cultural heritage.

In 2024, Novinite.com presented a diverse range of engaging series that captured the essence of Bulgarian culture, success, and global influence.

Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria (October 3, 2024)

Nikolay Bachvarov, the manager of Baumit Bulgaria, discussed his leadership philosophy, emphasizing the importance of team motivation and systematic thinking. He led the company through the global financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic while focusing on innovation in building materials. Bachvarov highlighted the role of company culture, transparency, and long-term vision in Baumit's continued success, especially in thermal insulation systems.

Maxim Behar for Manager Talks: I Learn from My Successes, Not My Mistakes (November 14, 2024)

Maxim Behar, founder and CEO of M3 Communications, shared his perspective on leadership and entrepreneurship. With over 30 years of experience, Behar believes in learning from successes rather than mistakes. He advocates for speed, simplicity, and self-confidence in business, as well as a team-focused approach and horizontal leadership. Behar emphasizes the importance of adaptability, work-life balance, and making swift decisions in today’s fast-paced market.

Euro or Lev? (March 7, 2024)

Our poll revealed that 200 out of 300 respondents favored retaining the lev over adopting the euro. Concerns included potential price hikes and loss of sovereignty, while proponents of the euro believed it would benefit Bulgaria’s economy due to its peg to the euro. The debate reflects Bulgaria's complex relationship with the euro, as the country prepares for possible integration into the Eurozone by 2025.

Do Migrants Pose a Threat in Bulgaria? (March 19, 2024)

Our poll showed that 75.34% of respondents expressed concerns over migrant-related issues in Bulgaria. Many worried about safety and government preparedness, while others urged more empathy towards migrants, emphasizing how they should be treated in the host country.

Should Bulgaria Leave NATO? (April 1, 2024)

Despite criticisms about NATO's role in Bulgaria, our survey revealed overwhelming support (97.96%) for the country’s continued NATO membership. Respondents recognized NATO's contribution to national and regional stability.

Should the West Deploy Troops in Ukraine? (April 12, 2024)

A divided opinion emerged on whether Western troops should be deployed to Ukraine, with 50% supporting the idea and 50% opposing it. Our poll reflected differing views on Western intervention in the Ukraine-Russia war.

Will Bulgaria Have a Stable Government After Yet Another Election in June? (April 19, 2024)

Our survey showed widespread dissatisfaction with Bulgaria’s political landscape ahead of the June elections. Despite ongoing instability, 37.4% of respondents committed to voting, though 60% expressed pessimism about future governance.

Who Will Emerge Victorious From the War? (April 26, 2024)

In our poll about the Ukraine-Russia conflict, 45.65% of respondents predicted a stalemate, while 34.78% believed Russia would prevail, and 19.57% foresaw a Ukrainian victory. The poll captured the uncertainty and despair surrounding the ongoing war.

Should Parents Vaccinate Their Children? (May 7, 2024)

An overwhelming 87.5% of participants supported child vaccination, with many arguing it is necessary to protect public health. Concerns over vaccine safety and efficacy persisted, especially following a whooping cough outbreak in Bulgaria.

What Do You Celebrate on May 9th? (May 17, 2024)

Our survey revealed that 73.6% celebrate Europe Day, while 26.4% observe Victory Day. The dual celebration sparked debates over historical memory, particularly in relation to the display of the Russian flag during Victory Day observances.

When Will Bulgaria Join the Eurozone? (May 24, 2024)

Our survey indicated that 51.22% of respondents were skeptical about Bulgaria joining the Eurozone, while 36.59% were optimistic about joining by 2025. The poll highlighted ongoing debates about the timing and benefits of adopting the euro.

Will Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) Modernize in the Foreseeable Future? (June 2, 2024)

A divided opinion on BDZ’s modernization showed 75% optimism for improvements, such as electronic ticketing and new trains, while 25% were skeptical due to concerns over corruption and mismanagement.

Should Bulgaria Import Workers from South Asia? (June 7, 2024)

Our survey revealed that 74.3% supported importing workers from South Asia to address labor shortages, particularly in sectors like tourism and construction. However, 25.7% opposed the idea, citing concerns over potential negative effects.

Who Will Be the Next President of the United States? (July 5, 2024)

Our poll, following the Biden-Trump debate, showed a split opinion, with 50% supporting each candidate. The results reflected the polarized views surrounding the 2024 U.S. presidential race and Biden’s viability as a candidate.

History in Paintings: 125 Years Since the Birth of Dechko Uzunov (February 22, 2024)

Dechko Uzunov (1899-1986), a renowned Bulgarian artist, played a crucial role in shaping Bulgarian art. He studied at the National Academy of Arts and later in Munich, drawing influence from great masters. Uzunov’s works span various forms, including murals, book illustrations, and graphics. He also served as a professor and rector at the Academy of Arts and was elected president of the International Association for Plastic Arts at UNESCO. His legacy continues through a house museum in Kazanlak, with numerous works preserved for future generations.

Rayna Knyaginya: The Embodiment of Bulgarian Courage and Defiance (March 10, 2024)

Rayna Knyaginya (1856-1917) was a key figure in Bulgaria’s fight for independence. She sewed the revolutionary flag for the 1876 April Uprising and continued to support the cause despite the suppression. After Bulgaria’s liberation, she dedicated her life to education, particularly for girls, and became a prominent midwife. Knyaginya’s life exemplifies bravery, resilience, and defiance, and her legacy is commemorated in Sofia with a restored home that continues to inspire.

Peyo Yavorov: The Genius of Bulgarian Poetry (March 30, 2024)

Peyo Yavorov (1878-1914) is one of Bulgaria’s greatest poets, known for his symbolic and existential works that explore themes of love, death, and human suffering. Influenced by personal tragedies, Yavorov’s poems reflect his emotional depth, particularly his relationships with two significant women in his life. Despite his tumultuous life, his poetic works remain vital to Bulgarian literature, establishing him as a major figure in the artistic world.

Celebrating Ivan Milev: A Painter Honored on Bulgaria's 5 Leva Banknote (May 2, 2024)

Ivan Milev (1897-1927) was a leading Bulgarian painter and scenographer, noted for his role in the Secessionist movement and his unique blend of symbolism and modernism. Milev’s contributions to Bulgarian art include his portrayal of folklore and social themes. His life was tragically cut short by influenza at the age of 29, but his works continue to be celebrated, with his portrait featured on Bulgaria’s 5 Leva banknote.

Viktoriya Tomova: Exclusive Interview with Bulgaria's No. 1 Female Tennis Star (June 7, 2024)

Bulgaria's top female tennis player, Viktoriya Tomova, has made significant strides in her career, reaching a career-high world ranking of No. 64 in February 2024. Known for her resilience, Tomova attributes her success to hard work, precision, and mental strength, helped by a sports psychologist. She has broken barriers, including her first Grand Slam main draw and WTA 125 title. Tomova aims to break into the top 50 and secure a WTA 250 title, with her Olympic qualification nearing confirmation in June 2024. She balances her intense professional career with personal interests like music, films, and nature.

Exclusive: NYT Best Selling Romance Author Meghan March on Overcoming Adversity and Embracing Storytelling (July 31, 2024)

New York Times bestselling author Meghan March discusses her transition from corporate law to romance writing. Overcoming personal adversity, including health issues, she found solace in storytelling, which led to her becoming a self-published bestselling author. March highlights the rise of romance novels, driven by digital platforms, and defends the genre as an escape and source of empowerment. She emphasizes the value of relatable characters and personal storytelling, aiming to inspire readers to find happiness and fulfillment through her works.

BAT - A Multi-Category Enterprise of the Future (9 August, 2024)

In an exclusive interview with Jorge Araya, SEE Area Director of British American Tobacco (BAT), the company's vision for a smoke-free future is discussed. BAT is shifting towards reduced-risk alternatives, including vapor, heated products, and nicotine pouches. Araya outlines BAT’s strategy to make 50% of its revenue from non-combustible products by 2035, with Bulgaria playing a key role in this transition. The company emphasizes collaboration with regulators and the commitment to tobacco harm reduction through innovation and science.

Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made (10 August, 2024)

Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev reflects on his career, focusing on his latest film "Blaga's Lessons," which tackles societal issues through the story of a pensioner scammed during Bulgaria's transition period. He also discusses his upcoming project, "Made in EU," which explores exploitation during the COVID pandemic. Komandarev addresses the decline of cultural values in Bulgaria and the societal divisions of today, while expressing optimism for the future of Bulgarian cinema and a desire for more quality films.

Musician Stefan Valdobrev for Novinite: You Dream During the Day and You Hear Your Muse Whispering (24 August, 2024)

Bulgarian musician and actor Stefan Valdobrev shares insights into his career, his band’s upcoming performance at the 40th "Apollonia" Arts Festival, and his latest album, "!Exclamation Marks Question Marks?". Valdobrev discusses his creative process, which is inspired by positivity, and his approach to acting, selecting roles with depth. He emphasizes the importance of staying true to one’s artistic style while expressing pride in his work. He also reflects on Bulgaria’s strength and its connection to roots and values amidst the global challenges of today.

Novinite's Most-Read Articles of 2023: A Year in Review

2024 has been a year of reflection, innovation, and celebration. From exploring the triumphs of Bulgarian sports figures to uncovering the insights of key leaders shaping the future, our coverage has offered readers a comprehensive look at the forces driving Bulgaria forward. Through engaging profiles, exclusive interviews, and deep dives into important societal discussions, we’ve strived to bring our audience closer to the people and stories that matter most.

We want to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to you, our readers, for your unwavering support, engagement, and trust throughout the year. Your curiosity and interest inspire us to continue seeking out stories that inform, inspire, and connect us all.

On behalf of our team - Ani Romanova, Aleksandra Lyubova, Diana Kavardzhikova, Ivan Kolev, Mihaela Mihaylova, Nikola Danailov, Rossi Direkova, Stella Ivanova - Thank you for being an integral part of our journey! Together, we look forward to an exciting 2025, filled with new stories, meaningful discussions, and opportunities to grow. Here’s to another year of shared discovery and connection!