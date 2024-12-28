Greeks Celebrate End of Border Checks with Bulgaria as Schengen Access Begins

December 30, 2024, Monday
Greeks are welcoming the upcoming abolition of border checks with Bulgaria, celebrating the end of long queues at the borders. This change comes as Bulgaria fully joins the Schengen Area, starting January 1. Greek media have extensively covered the anticipated benefits of the move, with reports from border crossings and discussions of the positive impact on travel and trade relations between Greece and Bulgaria.

The regional governer of Northern Greece, emphasized in a recent interview the significant advantages of the new arrangement. He highlighted the potential for increased trade and investments not only between Greece and Bulgaria but also with other Balkan countries. Additionally, tourism is expected to see a boost, as the removal of border delays makes Greece an even more attractive destination for Bulgarian visitors.

Travel agencies are already noticing a surge in reservations, with more Greek tourists choosing to visit Bulgaria for the New Year compared to Christmas. Ski resorts in Bulgaria have become especially popular among Greek travelers. At the same time, the flow of Bulgarian tourists into Greece has increased, with many heading to popular spots like Halkidiki, where entire hotels are now filled with Bulgarian guests eager to celebrate the New Year in Greece.

