Former US President and Nobel Laureate Jimmy Carter Passes Away at 100

Former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and a tireless advocate for peace and human rights, has passed away at the age of 100, his office confirmed on Sunday. Carter, who had been under hospice care since February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia, became the first U.S. president to reach the age of 100. His wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter, died just weeks earlier, on November 19, 2023, at the age of 96.

Carter’s milestone 100th birthday in October 2024 was marked by widespread tributes, including a message from President Joe Biden. In a video shared with CBS News, Biden praised Carter as a moral force for the nation and the world, calling him a voice of courage and compassion and a cherished friend to him and his family.

Born in Georgia, Carter was elected president in 1976 as a Democrat, defeating the incumbent Republican Gerald Ford in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal. His presidency was marked by significant challenges, including the Iran hostage crisis, which persisted for 444 days and contributed to his loss in the 1980 election to Ronald Reagan. Despite leaving office with relatively low popularity, Carter’s post-presidency efforts earned him widespread admiration, leading many to view him as one of the most impactful former presidents.

Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his global human rights work, Carter spent decades advocating for peaceful conflict resolution, democratic principles, and social justice. In 1982, he and Rosalynn established the Carter Center at Emory University in Atlanta. Through the center, the Carters traveled to developing nations to monitor elections, strengthen democratic institutions, and campaign for human rights. They also led efforts to eradicate diseases and provided critical support for victims of oppression.

Carter was also known for his hands-on involvement with Habitat for Humanity, where he and Rosalynn could often be found building homes for underserved families. His dedication to public service after his presidency transformed his reputation, with many referring to him as "America’s greatest ex-president."

Carter, who became the oldest living former president after George H.W. Bush’s death in 2018, was also the first U.S. president born in a hospital. At 56, he left the White House relatively young, allowing him to dedicate over four decades to humanitarian work, which became the hallmark of his legacy.