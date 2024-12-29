South Korea’s Worst Air Disaster: Jeju Air Flight Crashes on Landing

World | December 29, 2024, Sunday // 12:21
Bulgaria: South Korea’s Worst Air Disaster: Jeju Air Flight Crashes on Landing

A Jeju Air flight traveling from Bangkok, Thailand, to South Korea crashed during landing at Muan International Airport on Sunday morning, resulting in what is feared to be one of the deadliest aviation disasters in the country’s history. The aircraft, carrying 181 people, crashed while attempting a second landing, with officials confirming that 179 of those onboard are presumed dead. The two survivors, both flight attendants, were rescued from the tail section and are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The Boeing 737-800, operated by the low-cost carrier Jeju Air, had been warned of a potential bird strike by the control tower during its initial landing attempt, according to aviation authorities. Shortly after 9:00 a.m. local time, the pilot issued a "mayday" alert before attempting a second landing. Video footage captured the plane skidding along the runway in a "belly landing," as its landing gear was not deployed. The aircraft then hit a wall at the end of the runway and erupted in flames, with witnesses reporting loud noises during the impact.

Among the passengers, 173 were South Korean nationals, while two were Thai nationals. Rescuers have confirmed 124 fatalities by mid-afternoon, with the rest feared dead as officials noted the plane was nearly completely destroyed in the crash. Hundreds of emergency responders, including military personnel, were deployed to the crash site, which has been declared a special disaster zone by the country’s acting president. Families of the victims gathered at Muan International Airport, many in visible despair as they awaited updates.

Preliminary investigations suggest the crash could have been caused by a bird strike combined with adverse weather conditions. However, officials ruled out the possibility of the runway being too short for such aircraft, emphasizing that similar-sized planes had operated there without incident. Footage aired by local media appeared to confirm a bird strike as the plane descended, while weather conditions are being examined as a contributing factor.

The flight marks the first major casualty incident for Jeju Air, which was established in 2005 and is one of South Korea’s largest budget carriers. The country’s aviation sector has maintained a strong safety record, with no prior fatal accidents involving the airline. This incident is also the worst domestic civil aviation disaster in South Korea’s history.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who assumed office just days earlier, visited the crash site, located around 300 kilometers southwest of Seoul, and ordered an all-out mobilization of resources for rescue operations. Expressing his condolences, he described the tragedy as "unimaginable" and extended support to the families of the victims. South Korea’s national rail operator has introduced special train services to Mokpo, the nearest terminal to the crash site, allowing bereaved families to travel free of charge.

Jeju Air’s CEO, Kim E-bae, issued an official apology, offering condolences to the victims’ families and emphasizing the need to await the results of the official investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Despite this, he acknowledged the airline’s responsibility for the tragic incident.

This route, connecting Muan to Bangkok, had been inaugurated just three weeks earlier as part of the airport’s international operations reopening after 17 years. Aviation safety experts have pointed out that bird strikes, while rare, can be catastrophic, as seen in past incidents. The crash comes amid a politically turbulent time for South Korea, adding to the sense of national shock.

Sources:

  • Tribune Online
  • Jeju Air statements
  • MBC
  • International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
Tags: plane, flight, Korea

