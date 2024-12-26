Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu

The ancient rock city of Perperikon has recently received international recognition, with its latest accolade coming from the renowned US tourism website, Islands.com. In an article published on December 20, 2024, the site compared Bulgaria's Perperikon to Peru's Machu Picchu, dubbing it the "European Machu Picchu." This follows the site’s inclusion in The Guardian's top ten most intriguing archaeological destinations in Europe just a month earlier.

The article highlights the unique qualities of Perperikon, noting that while Machu Picchu was built only 550 years ago, Perperikon was already on the decline by that time, having been abandoned in the 14th century after a 6,000-year history. The author of the article also emphasizes that Perperikon is believed to have housed the Temple of Dionysus, a site where ancient pilgrims sought oracles, as recorded by Herodotus. The article, which gained significant attention online, was quickly shared on platforms such as Newsbreak, Tripadvisor, and Threads.net.

Professor Nikolay Ovcharov, who has overseen the excavations at Perperikon, expressed his enthusiasm about the recognition but also pointed out that Bulgaria’s Ministry of Tourism should take advantage of such international exposure. He suggested that this “free advertising” could do a lot to raise awareness about the country’s historical sites beyond the typical tourist spots on the Black Sea coast.

Describing the site, Armstrong explains that Perperikon offers an easily accessible alternative to the challenging terrain of South America’s Machu Picchu. The ancient city, perched 1,400 feet above sea level, offers breathtaking views over the Perpereshka River valley. Visitors can explore the remains of the city, including its walls, palaces, and the foundations of what was once a royal residence of Thracian tribes. The ruins also bear witness to its Roman period, followed by the Goths’ destruction in the 4th century, and later became a significant religious center during the rise of Christianity.

The article also encourages visitors to explore nearby Kardzhali’s History Museum, which houses some of the best artifacts from the ongoing excavations at Perperikon. Visitors are also advised to venture into Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, to discover the Serdika Archaeological Complex, and the Roman city of Philippopolis in Plovdiv. For those seeking more ancient wonders, the Valley of the Thracian Kings, home to over 1,500 tombs, and the Varna Necropolis with its gold treasures dating back to 4600 BC, provide additional glimpses into Bulgaria's rich historical legacy.

Ovcharov's call for increased recognition of such sites is aimed at drawing attention to the broader cultural significance of places like Perperikon, encouraging tourism that could help preserve and promote the country’s ancient treasures.

