Sofia Municipality Promotes Safety with Light Show Over Fireworks This New Year's Eve

Society | December 27, 2024, Friday // 13:03
@Sofia Municipality

Sofia Municipality, under the administration of mayor Vasil Terziev, will again opt for a light show over traditional fireworks to celebrate the New Year. This initiative is designed to protect children, pets, and people with disabilities, who are particularly sensitive to the loud noise caused by fireworks. The light display will be a feature of the New Year's concert held at Knyaz Alexander I Square and aims to create a more inclusive and enjoyable experience for everyone.

In addition, the municipality urges Sofia residents to avoid using pyrotechnics and reminds them that outdoor fireworks (categories F2 and F3) are prohibited, except for a designated time frame: from 6:00 PM on December 31 until 2:00 AM on January 1. Violating this rule can lead to fines ranging from 100 to 300 leva, or property penalties of up to 500 leva.

The fireworks that fall under the F1 category, such as sparklers and "crackling" balls, are allowed, while more powerful F2 and F3 pyrotechnics, like sparklers, rockets, and Roman candles, are banned. The municipality will enforce these regulations with the help of 10 patrol teams spread across Sofia. These teams, consisting of Sofia Police personnel and regional officers, have been monitoring compliance since December 5 and are also focused on preventing the illegal sale or distribution of fireworks and other pyrotechnic products in the city.

Source: Sofia Municipality press release

