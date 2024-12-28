No Trace Found After 11 Days of Searching for Nikolay in Stara Zagora Region

The search for 13-year-old Nikolay, who has been missing for 11 days from the village of Konare in Stara Zagora, continues without success. Despite large-scale efforts involving nearly 100 people, including military personnel and police, no trace of the child has been found. The search perimeter has been expanded, with teams focusing today on the railway line of the "Sofia-Burgas" sub-Balkan road in the Tvarditsa region. The ongoing search efforts are being carried out under difficult weather conditions.

The area surrounding the village has been thoroughly searched multiple times, but the outcome has been fruitless so far. The mayor of Konare, Stancho Stefanov, noted that the growing belief within the village is that Nikolay's disappearance may be the result of a criminal act. He emphasized that the scale of the search and the lack of any evidence or leads are leading to the increasing suspicion that the child may have fallen victim to a crime.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)