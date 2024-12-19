Azerbaijan has demanded an apology from Russia following the downing of an Azerbaijani civilian passenger plane, as confirmed by new information. Azerbaijani MP Rasim Musabeyov, a member of the International Relations Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament, emphasized that Moscow must take full responsibility for the incident. Musabeyov criticized efforts in Russia to obscure the truth about the tragedy, stating that those responsible should face legal consequences and compensation should be provided to the victims' families. He warned that failure to address the issue appropriately could strain bilateral relations.

The Embraer 190 passenger plane, operated by Azerbaijani Airlines, crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25, claiming the lives of 38 people. Azerbaijani officials allege that the plane was shot down by a Russian Pantsir air defense system. The aircraft had reportedly been diverted into Russian airspace during the operation of anti-aircraft systems responding to a drone attack. Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov corroborated this claim, asserting that Russian air defenses were responsible for the downing.

Comparisons were drawn to a 2020 incident during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict when Azerbaijan mistakenly shot down a Russian military helicopter. At the time, Azerbaijan promptly apologized, held those responsible accountable, and compensated the victims. Musabeyov argued that Russia should follow a similar course of action in this case, highlighting the necessity of maintaining civilized international relations. He stressed that air defense activities must be accompanied by adequate precautions, such as airport closures and public warnings, to avoid such tragedies.

Additional details have emerged from the Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, which is believed to have close ties to the Federal Security Service (FSB). The channel reported that the plane was likely hit by air defense systems in Chechnya’s Naursky district. Two Pantsir air defense units had been installed near Grozny Airport just two weeks before the incident. At the time, electronic jamming systems were reportedly active due to a drone attack on Grozny, leading to GPS signal disruption. Three drones were intercepted that morning, and the passenger plane was struck near the village of Nikolaevskoye.

The pilots initially believed the damage to the aircraft was caused by a bird strike. The flight commander later revealed that he had been informed of the closure of airspace—a measure referred to as the "Carpet" plan—only after the aircraft had reported problems and requested diversion to another airport. This delayed communication raised questions about operational protocols and the effectiveness of coordination during the incident.

High-ranking Azerbaijani officials, along with global news agencies, have pointed to Moscow's responsibility for the crash. The incident has prompted demands for accountability and renewed scrutiny of Russia's air defense operations in regions where civilian air traffic remains vulnerable to military activities.

