Putin Rejects Trump Team’s Peace Plan Proposal to Delay Ukraine’s NATO Membership

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed a peace plan proposal reportedly being crafted by the team of US President-elect Donald Trump. This plan purportedly included delaying Ukraine's NATO membership by at least a decade as a potential condition for ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin addressed the proposal on 26 December, responding to a journalist’s query regarding the suggested delay in NATO membership for Ukraine. The Russian leader stated that the timing of Ukraine's NATO membership—whether immediate or years in the future—was irrelevant. His remarks underscored a broader rejection of compromises related to Russia’s earlier demands, which include imposing permanent neutrality on Ukraine, severely restricting its military capabilities, and changing its government.

In a related statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov repeated unfounded claims that Ukraine's government is illegitimate and therefore unsuitable as a negotiating partner. Meanwhile, ISW analysts highlighted that Putin’s recent comments align with his insistence on his late 2021 and early 2022 demands, reflecting a consistent unwillingness to negotiate on those terms.

In other developments, Russian forces appear to have captured Kurakhove after months of intense offensives aimed at eliminating Ukrainian positions in the area. However, analysts believe Russian forces may encounter difficulties advancing further west of the settlement due to Ukrainian defensive positions, particularly around the Kurakhove Thermal Power Plant. Over the past two days, Russian missile and drone strikes have severely damaged Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including thermal power plants. Simultaneously, Ukrainian forces successfully struck a Russian ammunition depot in Rostov Oblast, as well as defense industry facilities in Rostov and Tambov oblasts.

Amid ongoing military operations, Ukrainian defense forces have successfully targeted high-ranking Russian officers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to Ukraine's Defence Intelligence (DIU), three senior Russian officers were killed during a precision strike involving HIMARS rocket systems and attack drones. The operation, which targeted a meeting of officers from the 4th Guards Military Base Command, also destroyed several Russian vehicles.

Meanwhile, South Korean intelligence reported the death of a North Korean soldier captured by Ukrainian forces. The soldier, who was reportedly wounded during combat alongside Russian forces, succumbed to his injuries. This incident follows reports that over 3,000 North Korean military personnel have been killed or injured while fighting in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. South Korean intelligence has indicated that North Korea may be preparing to send additional troops and military equipment to support Russia’s war efforts.

Elsewhere, investigations by the Financial Times revealed that Russia’s production of its new Oreshnik missile relies heavily on Western manufacturing equipment, despite sanctions. Russian defense companies involved in the missile's production continue to use advanced control systems from German and Japanese manufacturers, underscoring the Kremlin's reliance on foreign technology. Despite efforts to curtail the flow of such equipment, shipments of CNC components have reportedly continued to Russia through intermediaries.

In Ukraine, air defense units successfully intercepted 13 drones launched by Russian forces overnight, with an additional 11 failing to reach their targets due to countermeasures. Russian forces had deployed a mix of Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Shahed drones in the attacks, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions. Despite these attacks, Ukrainian defenses remain effective, limiting the damage caused by Russia's aerial operations.

