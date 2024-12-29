Bulgaria Celebrates St. Stephen’s Day: Honoring the First Christian Martyr

BgGPT: Bulgaria's Notable Scientific Achievement of 2024
Despite Bulgaria's limited funding for science, the country continues to make significant strides in this field
Today, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Stephen, the holy protomartyr and archdeacon who became the first Christian to sacrifice his life for the faith. This marks the third day after Christmas and the final holiday in the Christmas cycle, symbolically closing the year before welcoming the New Year.
The name Stephen is derived from the ancient Greek word for "wreath," making this day special for those named Stefan, Stefka, and their many variations, including Stefi, Stefko, Steven, Stefania, Stefani, Stamen, Stanimir, Stanislav, Stanchi, and Svetlin. Others celebrating include Stoyan, Stoyanka, Stoyko, Tsanka, Tsonyo, Tsonko, Zaprin, Zapryan, Stoil, and Stoilka. Additionally, Venko, Veneta, Vencho, Ventsislav, and their derivatives join in the celebrations due to the shared meaning of "wreath" (venets/венец).
Saint Stephen is believed to have been a Hellenized Jew and one of the earliest deacons in the Christian community in Jerusalem. Accused of blasphemy because of his beliefs, he was martyred around 36 AD, becoming a cornerstone figure in the Christian faith.
This day remains an important tradition for honoring Saint Stephen's memory and celebrating those who bear his name and its associated variations.
On Christmas Day, the festive atmosphere fills the air as Bulgarians celebrate the birth of the Son of God, a day marked by joyful rituals and customs
As Christmas approaches, Christians around the world prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ
On December 20, Christians in Bulgaria honor Ignazhden, also known as the day of St. Ignatius the God-Bearer.
Sofia is once again hosting a celebration of literature at the National Palace of Culture, where the Book Fair has kicked off, running through Sunday
Today, the Orthodox Church celebrates the memory of St. Nicholas of Myra, known as the Wonderworker
On December 4, the Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Barbara, a revered figure in Christian tradition and folklore
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023