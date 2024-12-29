Winter Challenges Persist Across Bulgaria: Power Outages and Road Closures in Multiple Regions

The situation in several regions across Bulgaria remains challenging following heavy snowfall and strong winds. In the Lovech area, many settlements in the municipalities of Apriltsi, Lovech, Teteven, Troyan, and Ugarchin have been without electricity for over two days. The mountainous areas are particularly affected, with some villages also experiencing water shortages due to the inability of pumping stations to operate. Repairs are expected to be completed by the afternoon.

The village of Radyuvene in Lovech, which spent Christmas without electricity, remains without power, according to Mayor Ignat Ignev. Additionally, the Troyanski and Shipkovo-Ribaritsa passes are closed due to snowdrifts, while the road between Kazachevo and Gorno Pavlikene is blocked by fallen rocks.

The situation is similarly difficult in the Elena Balkan region, where numerous settlements are still without electricity. In Gabrovo, dozens of villages are affected by power outages, particularly in highland neighborhoods and small settlements. Heavy icing on power lines and fallen trees have been cited as the main causes. Efforts are underway to clear the affected areas, with teams from other districts deployed to assist. While main roads in the region have been cleared, teams are focusing on smaller villages and neighborhoods. The Shipka Pass remains snow-covered but passable.

In the Smolyan region, two settlements are still without electricity. The deputy regional governor, Adrian Petrov, pointed to the uncleared clearings and tall trees along power lines as ongoing challenges. Efforts to restore power are continuing, with teams addressing the damage.

Elsewhere, in Targovishte, the snow cover reached 10 cm as of 9 a.m., and roads in the area are being cleared. In Shumen, strong winds and snowfall persist in certain areas, with surfaces being sanded to prevent accidents. Around 36 machines are operating to keep the roads safe for travel.

The national road network remains passable under winter conditions, but drivers are urged to exercise caution due to the possibility of icy patches. In regions such as Vitinya, Velingrad, and Smolyan, heavy, wet snow has caused trees to fall, leading to road closures. According to Rumen Sachanski, director of "Road Administration – Sofia," cleaning crews are working to remove the debris and ensure road safety. He noted that the snowfall has lessened in most areas, but some regions are still experiencing challenges.

Power outages continue to affect parts of Western Bulgaria. In the Lovech region, teams from "ERM Zapad" and the state Electricity System Operator are collaborating to repair damaged lines. Approximately 95% of network failures in Western Bulgaria have been attributed to fallen trees outside easement zones. Similar issues persist in the Smolyan region, where tall trees collapsing under the snow's weight remain a significant obstacle.

Snow cover has reached nearly a meter in higher mountain areas, exacerbating the difficulties faced by both residents and repair crews. Emergency teams continue their efforts to restore electricity and clear roads, focusing on ensuring accessibility and safety across the affected regions.

In Sofia, emergency crews worked throughout the night to clear fallen trees and branches in the Plana villa area.

The roads in Vitosha Nature Park, specifically the Boyana to Zlatni Mostove route and the Dragalevtsi to Aleko Chalet route, along with streets in various metropolitan areas, were treated to address snow and ice.

Yesterday, the two main access roads to Vitosha were impassable, leading to a disrupted start to the ski season on the mountain.

Meanwhile, the Borovets ski resort experienced nearly two days without electricity due to weather-related incidents.

The situation remains challenging in Samokov region and in several municipalities, including Botevgrad, Godech, Pravets, Svoge, and Ihtiman.

Today, the Crisis Headquarters of the Sofia Region is expected to convene to discuss strategies for addressing the aftermath and damage caused by the heavy snowfall.

