Heavy Snowfall Leaves Borovets and Other Bulgarian Regions Without Electricity

December 26, 2024, Thursday // 10:19
Bulgaria: Heavy Snowfall Leaves Borovets and Other Bulgarian Regions Without Electricity

Borovets, one of Bulgaria's most popular ski resorts, has been left entirely without electricity, as confirmed by a statement on the resort's official Facebook page. According to the electricity distribution company, power supply in the area is expected to be restored around 2:00 p.m. today. As a result, the ski area will remain closed until noon. Other parts of the Samokov municipality have also reported unplanned power outages, with the company estimating repairs will be completed by the end of the day.

Heavy snowfall has caused widespread power outages across the country, affecting numerous areas. In Sofia, districts such as Dragalevtsi and villa zones including "Kiliite," Simeonovo-Dragalevtsi, "Yarema," and the villages of Vladaya, Plana, Pasarel, Zheleznitsa, and Bistritsa have been without electricity since yesterday. Electricity in these locations is expected to return by 12:30 p.m. Other regions, including parts of Botevgrad, Vratsa, and several municipalities in Lovech, such as Ugarchin, Lukovit, Yablanitsa, Teteven, Apriltsi, and Troyan, remain affected by outages. Several settlements in Pleven have also reported power interruptions.

The electricity distribution company has provided a timetable for restoring power in affected areas. Supply in Vratsa, Nevestino, and Pleven is scheduled to be restored by 8:00 a.m., while Kyustendil and Letnitsa are expected to have power by 8:30 a.m. Treklyano should have electricity by 9:00 a.m., followed by Pordim at 9:30 a.m. Power restoration is planned for noon in Borovets, Samokov, Pravets, and the municipalities of Botevgrad, Ugarchin, Yablanitsa, Teteven, Apriltsi, Troyan, Godech, and Dragoman. Lovech, Roman, Ihtiman, Kostenets, and Pravets are expected to regain power by 12:30 p.m., while Etropole and Elin Pelin are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. In Lukovit and other settlements in Pleven, power restoration is ongoing, with Svoge and Teteven expected to have electricity by 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.

The power disruptions have also affected train services, with Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) reporting temporary suspensions. Train services between Tsareva Livada and Gabrovo have been halted due to fallen branches on the tracks and a lack of voltage in the contact network. Similarly, power outages between Debelets and Krastets stations have disrupted schedules. Passenger trains on routes such as Gorna Oryahovitsa–Stara Zagora, Plachkovtsi–Gorna Oryahovitsa, and Dabovo–Gorna Oryahovitsa have been canceled due to damage to the contact network. Passengers from these routes are being redirected to alternative services.

