Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crashes Near Aktau, Survivors Reported

A passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines crashed near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau, the Kazakh Transport Ministry reported on Wednesday. The aircraft, an Embraer 190, was traveling from Baku to Grozny, the capital of Russia's Chechnya region, before it went down approximately three kilometers from the city. The crash occurred in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region, near the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

Another video showing the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243 pic.twitter.com/Ze5pQ7Grv9 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 25, 2024

The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry confirmed that rescue teams were dispatched to the crash site, where they worked to extinguish a fire. According to the ministry, there were survivors, although the total number of casualties remains under investigation. Reports from the regional health department indicated that 14 people were taken to the hospital, five of whom are in intensive care. Preliminary information suggests that the crash involved 62 passengers and five crew members.

Azerbaijan Airlines issued a statement on Telegram acknowledging the incident and referred to it as an "emergency landing." The airline promised to provide further updates about the situation. Earlier reports suggested the flight was diverted due to heavy fog in Grozny, forcing the plane to alter its route before the crash.

⚡️⚡️ BREAKING: A passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny has crashed in Kazakhstan, with 72 people on board



The aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, went down near the Kazakh city of Aktau, according to local news agency Tengrinews.



The plane carried 67 passengers and… pic.twitter.com/DJPlq7Vaxm — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 25, 2024

Eyewitness accounts and statements from Kazakh authorities indicate the crash caused significant damage to the aircraft. Emergency responders at the site confirmed ongoing efforts to recover survivors and assess the situation. News outlets cited Azerbaijani sources confirming the passenger count, though there were slight discrepancies in initial reports regarding the total number on board.

Rescue operations are continuing as officials gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash. Authorities from both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are expected to collaborate on the investigation to determine the cause of the incident. Further updates are awaited as details of the emergency landing and its aftermath are clarified.

Sources: