Customs and Traditions of Christmas Day in Bulgaria

On Christmas Day, the festive atmosphere fills the air as Bulgarians celebrate the birth of the Son of God, a day marked by joyful rituals and customs. It is a time to come together in faith and family, especially as it marks the end of the Christmas fast. The day typically begins with a formal visit to the church, where the faithful dress in their best attire. The Christmas liturgy is a solemn occasion where people gather to pray for health, prosperity, peace, and brighter days for their families and communities.

In the past, one of the earliest traditions on Christmas Eve involved carolers visiting homes before sunrise. This age-old practice, rooted in pagan customs, had a dual purpose: to ward off evil spirits and bring good fortune. The carolers, typically young men, would sing loudly and play drums or cymbals to drive away the unclean forces that were believed to hover around during this time. Their leader, chosen for his wisdom or cheerfulness, would lead the group as they visited homes to collect offerings such as pretzels, bacon, nuts, and beans.

While gifts have become a part of modern Bulgarian Christmas celebrations, this custom is relatively new, dating back only to the early 20th century. Inspired by the biblical story of the three wise men bringing gifts to the newborn Christ, Bulgarians started giving presents, although the tradition was not as widespread in the past. In poorer times, families would often exchange symbolic items like fruits, nuts, and handmade gifts such as socks or embroidered shirts, rather than expensive material presents.

The Christmas table in Bulgaria is a sight to behold, featuring an array of traditional dishes that reflect the end of the Christmas fast. Rich cakes made with eggs, milk, and butter are often prepared, with a round shape decorated with crosses symbolizing the four corners of the Earth. The bread, baked overnight on Christmas Eve, absorbs the warmth and light of the season, making it a key centerpiece. A variety of meat-based dishes take center stage, including stuffed cabbage rolls, known as "blazhni sarmi", or regional specialties like Kapama and wolf sarmi, alongside pumpkin and other vegetable dishes.

One of the most significant traditions is the slaughter of a pig, which has symbolic roots in both Christian and pagan practices. The act of slaughtering a pig is seen as an offering to God, echoing the sacrifice of a lamb on St. George’s Day. The entire family typically participates in the ritual, which also serves as a way to preserve meat for the coming months. While in modern urban settings, many families opt for meat from butchers, the tradition remains strong in rural areas, where preparing and preserving the animal for winter sustenance is still common. In some families, a stuffed turkey has become the centerpiece of the Christmas feast, especially in Central and Southern Bulgaria, where this dish gained popularity after the end of Ottoman rule.

While the rich spread of meat and bread takes center stage, other dishes commonly served include sauerkraut, beans, pickles, and dried vegetables, with potatoes and cauliflower also appearing on the table in more recent times. For dessert, a sweet banitsa is often enjoyed, with variations that include fillings of apples, pumpkin, raisins, or simply butter and sugar. The lavish cakes and chocolates seen in Western Christmas celebrations are considered a rare luxury in Bulgaria, and many families still prepare simpler, traditional sweets.

Unlike Christmas Eve, when the festivities last well into the night, Christmas Day is typically quieter. The excitement of the holiday can leave children exhausted, and after a hearty meal and time spent with loved ones, families settle down for the evening. Before going to bed, it is customary to make a wish, as it is believed that God will hear it during the night and grant it in the coming year. Despite the modern additions to the holiday, the essence of Christmas in Bulgaria remains rooted in tradition, family, and the celebration of faith.