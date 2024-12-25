Wishing Our Readers a Joyous Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability
Bulgaria ranks at the bottom of the European Union when it comes to vacation habits
We at Novinite.com want to extend our warmest wishes to all our readers, both here in Bulgaria and around the world. Whether you're celebrating Christmas or simply enjoying the holiday spirit, we hope this time brings joy, peace, and cherished moments with loved ones.
The past year has been full of challenges and triumphs, and as we look ahead to 2025, we are grateful for your continued trust and support. During this season of giving, we thank you for being a part of our community, and we look forward to continuing to bring you the latest news and stories that matter to you.
May this holiday season fill your heart with happiness and your home with warmth. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all!
On December 11, the Council of Ministers of Bulgaria approved the draft state budget for 2025
Bulgaria has made little progress in implementing the recommendations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), despite its ambition to join the OECD and its stated intention to align with its corporate governance guidelines.
Adelheid Wolfl's commentary in the Austrian daily Der Standard discusses the implications of the upcoming US elections for Bulgari
With less than two weeks until a pivotal election, the American public is eager for clear policy solutions from both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris aimed at rebuilding the economy and enhancing national security
In an interview with Al Jazeera, David Owen says that if elected, US presidential candidate Donald Trump would likely work to stop the war, which he predicts will end with Russia taking some of Ukraine’s lands.
Novinite.com and Novinite.bg are excited to announce the launch of a new special series titled "Manager Talks," set to debut in October
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023