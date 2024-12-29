BgGPT: Bulgaria's Notable Scientific Achievement of 2024

Despite Bulgaria's limited funding for science, the country continues to make significant strides in this field. According to Petar Teodosiev, Editor-in-Chief of the magazine Bulgarian Science, scientists are actively engaged in 50 institutes under the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, alongside approximately 50 higher education institutions nationwide. This collective effort, he explained to BNR, contributes incrementally to scientific progress, which often requires time and sustained accumulation of knowledge.

Teodosiev highlighted the development of BgGPT, a specialized Bulgarian generative artificial intelligence language model, as one of the most notable scientific achievements of 2024. This breakthrough was spearheaded by the Institute for Scientific Research in Computer Science (INSAIT) at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski." He emphasized the evolving nature of scientific work, noting that traditional laboratory experiments are increasingly complemented—or even replaced—by advanced computational methods. "The results we seek can now be achieved much faster with the help of computers," he remarked.

Artificial intelligence, including models like BgGPT, is expected to transform various fields by accelerating processes and ensuring greater precision. Teodosiev explained that AI could simulate human behavior in tests, offering a faster and more secure method that adapts to the unique data of each individual. This advancement eliminates the need for prolonged waits and introduces a higher degree of personalization in research and applications.

Looking ahead to early 2025, Teodosiev shared plans for Bulgaria to embark on an ambitious project focusing on hydrogen and hydrogen technologies. This initiative aims to foster cleaner transportation and energy solutions, positioning Bulgaria as a regional leader in the Balkans within a maximum of seven years. The project underscores the potential for significant advancements in sustainable technology, driven by both scientific innovation and international collaboration.

Teodosiev concluded by noting that science is no longer confined to traditional laboratory settings. From computer-based simulations to groundbreaking projects, Bulgaria's scientific community is embracing modern methodologies to deliver impactful results despite financial constraints.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

