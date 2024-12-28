From Karlos Nasar to Gundi: The Most Searched Topics in Bulgaria for 2024
BgGPT: Bulgaria's Notable Scientific Achievement of 2024
Despite Bulgaria's limited funding for science, the country continues to make significant strides in this field
Winter Storms Leave Bulgarian Villages Without Electricity, Water, and Communication
For the fourth consecutive day, efforts continue to restore power to over 100 settlements across Bulgaria, where wet snow from Christmas has caused widespread outages
Study Reveals 21% of Bulgarians Now Use Music Streaming Platforms
A recent study commissioned by the Bulgarian Association of Music Producers (BAMP) and conducted by the TREND Research Center in December 2024 reveals that 21% of Bulgarians now listen to music through streaming platforms
Sofia Municipality Promotes Safety with Light Show Over Fireworks This New Year's Eve
Sofia Municipality, under the administration of mayor Vasil Terziev, will again opt for a light show over traditional fireworks to celebrate the New Year
No Trace Found After 11 Days of Searching for Nikolay in Stara Zagora Region
The search for 13-year-old Nikolay, who has been missing for 11 days from the village of Konare in Stara Zagora
Bulgaria Celebrates St. Stephen’s Day: Honoring the First Christian Martyr
Today, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Stephen, the holy protomartyr and archdeacon who became the first Christian to sacrifice his life for the faith