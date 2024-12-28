From Karlos Nasar to Gundi: The Most Searched Topics in Bulgaria for 2024

Google’s annual overview for 2024 reveals the key interests and search trends among Bulgarians, highlighting significant events, personalities, and topics that captured public attention throughout the year.

Sport dominated many of the search queries, with the UEFA European Football Championship 2024 emerging as the most anticipated event. The Paris Olympics also sparked widespread interest, alongside notable sporting figures such as Karlos Nasar, whose achievements in weightlifting earned him the top spot in the most searched personalities list. Other notable names included Boryana Kaleyn, Kubrat Pulev, and Magomed Ramazanov, while political figures like Mariya Gabriel and Donald Trump saw less search activity in comparison. The Olympics also fueled searches in various disciplines, including synchronized swimming, sailing, and archery, as well as events in the Paralympics.

On the big screen, the Bulgarian film Gundi – Legend of Love topped the movie searches, a biographical drama about a legendary football player. Other notable films in the list included Dune: Part Two, Inside Out 2, Deadpool and the Wolverine, and It Ends With Us, a widely discussed film starring Blake Lively. The search interest reflects a mix of local cinema success and international blockbusters.

Music also featured prominently in the search results. Concerts by Tony Storaro, Ed Sheeran, and Preslava were the most searched, followed by performances from Lili Ivanova, Andrea Bocelli, and Tsetsa Velichkovich. This diverse range of interests illustrates the eclectic musical tastes of Bulgarians in 2024.

In the culinary world, Dubai chocolate became a top search item, with many Bulgarians curious about its recipe and price. Other food-related searches included traditional dishes like kun aman and milfoy, alongside more modern recipes such as eggs benedict and panko peppers. Additionally, people explored various lifestyle questions, with notable queries about financial concerns like how to deal with a lot of credit, how to make a gambling ban, and health-related questions like how to fast properly or how to raise blood pressure.

The year also saw a strong interest in defining abstract concepts. Words like morality, populism, cynicism, and vulnerable groups prompted many Bulgarians to seek deeper understanding and clarification.

Bulgarians also demonstrated interest in technology, with searches for the latest gadgets such as the iPhone 16, Apple Vision Pro, and Samsung S24 Ultra. These technological innovations were accompanied by practical inquiries, such as how to sign up for popular TV shows, how to furnish small spaces, or how to quit smoking.

While the year was shaped by global events and local successes, the diverse range of search queries reflects an engaged Bulgarian public, eager to stay informed about a wide array of topics—from entertainment and sports to lifestyle and technology.