Study Reveals 21% of Bulgarians Now Use Music Streaming Platforms

A recent study commissioned by the Bulgarian Association of Music Producers (BAMP) and conducted by the TREND Research Center in December 2024 reveals that 21% of Bulgarians now listen to music through streaming platforms. This national representative study builds on the findings from a similar survey in 2023, focusing specifically on the use of music streaming services.

Of the 21% who use streaming platforms, 16% access music through the free versions of these services, while 5% pay for a subscription to enjoy premium features. Interestingly, free usage remains more popular than paid subscriptions, even among groups with higher education and higher incomes. Streaming platforms are particularly favored by individuals under the age of 30, university graduates, and residents of the capital, Sofia.

One of the key factors motivating users to opt for a paid subscription is the affordability of the service. According to the study, 51% of respondents would consider upgrading to a paid subscription due to the relatively low price. Other incentives include the absence of ads (41%) and access to an extensive global music catalog (38%). However, only 8% of respondents cite better compensation for music creators as a reason to pay for a subscription, and 18% assert that nothing would convince them to pay for music.

Despite this, there is some potential for growth in the paid subscription sector. Approximately 13% of Bulgarians would be willing to pay 9.99 leva per month for a music streaming service. While this number may seem modest, it indicates a growing interest, with 8% more people willing to pay than those who currently use paid subscriptions. This suggests a gradual shift towards paid digital music consumption, although the pace is slower than in other global markets. For comparison, 22% of EU residents listen to music via paid streaming platforms, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

Although many users of the free versions of streaming platforms consider paid subscriptions to be affordable, only half are willing to pay for them. This price sensitivity is a barrier that prevents the Bulgarian music industry from reaching its full potential. However, the study shows a growing trend of digital music consumption in Bulgaria, indicating that streaming platforms are becoming an integral part of daily life, albeit at a slower rate compared to other countries.

