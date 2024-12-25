Property Market Forecast: Euro Adoption Likely to Push Prices Up in Bulgaria

If Bulgaria adopts the euro in July 2025, property prices are expected to rise further, according to Yavor Peychev, executive director of the real estate agency "Imoteka." He predicts that finding buyers for properties priced higher than the market value will become more challenging. While sellers have dominated the market in recent years, taking advantage of a general sense of optimism and higher prices, this dynamic is likely to shift in 2025.

Peychev forecasts that in 2025, the balance between buyers and sellers will be more equal. Buyers will no longer feel pressured by continually rising prices and will become more selective in their property choices. They will be particularly cautious about homes priced above their real value. As a result, sellers, especially those in the secondary market, will need to remain competitive, with accurate property valuations being critical for securing deals.

The agency anticipates a stable market in 2025, with the number of transactions holding steady. In regional centers, property prices are expected to see modest single-digit increases. However, in areas experiencing higher demand from both buyers and construction developers, price growth could reach double digits.

Source: econ.bg