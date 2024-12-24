Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability

Bulgaria ranks at the bottom of the European Union when it comes to vacation habits, with a significantly lower percentage of people taking time off for holidays compared to other EU countries. In 2022, just over a quarter of Bulgarians took a vacation for personal reasons, placing them at the bottom of the list. Romania, which is slightly ahead, also lags behind other EU nations, with only 37% of its population vacationing during the year. On the other hand, the Netherlands leads the rankings with 84% of Dutch citizens taking at least one trip, followed closely by Luxembourg and Finland.

Despite Bulgarians taking the fewest vacations, the length of their holidays is slightly longer than that of their Romanian counterparts. Bulgarians typically take longer trips within the country, with nearly 30% of them spending at least four nights at a domestic destination. Half of these trips are short, lasting between one and three nights. International trips, particularly short ones abroad, are rare for Bulgarians, with only 15% opting for extended vacations outside the country.

Financial constraints are a major factor in the limited travel behavior. According to European data, 44% of Bulgarians cannot afford to go on an annual week-long vacation, a situation shared by 43% of Greeks and Hungarians. In contrast, in Finland, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Luxembourg, fewer people experience financial difficulties when planning vacations. On average, across the EU, 29% of people face such financial barriers.

While Bulgarians travel less frequently and for shorter periods compared to other Europeans, they are not the lowest spenders on vacations. Bulgarians typically spend nearly 70 euros per night on holiday, which is lower than the European average of 87 euros. The least expensive vacations are in Greece and Poland, where people spend around 45 euros per night, while Luxembourg and Austria top the list with vacation costs of 150 to 180 euros per night.

