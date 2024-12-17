Bulgarians Divided on Eurozone Membership: 46% Support, 46% Oppose

Bulgarians are currently divided on the issue of joining the eurozone, with 46% in favor and an equal 46% against, according to the latest "Standard Eurobarometer" report for Bulgaria, which surveyed citizens between October 11 and November 1. This marks a 9-point increase in support for the eurozone compared to previous data.

Despite this growing support, Bulgaria remains split on the matter. In contrast, support for the single currency across the European Union stands at 74%. The report also reveals that two-thirds of Bulgarians view the ability to move freely across the EU as the greatest benefit of their membership, with 85% of Bulgarians agreeing with the principle of free movement, slightly above the EU average of 84%.

The positive outlook on the European Union is somewhat stronger in Bulgaria compared to the EU average, with 52% of Bulgarians holding a favorable view of the EU, compared to 44% across the broader Union.

Regarding international security, about half of Bulgarians consider the Russian invasion of Ukraine to be a direct threat to both their own country and the EU. Despite this concern, support for sending military aid to Ukraine remains one of the lowest in the EU, with only 26% of Bulgarians in favor. On the other hand, a strong majority, 75%, support providing humanitarian assistance to those affected by the war.

In terms of defense and military production, 54% of Bulgarians believe the EU should bolster its capacity to produce military equipment, which is slightly lower than the EU average of 69%. Additionally, there is a general consensus in Bulgaria that the country should invest more in defense spending.

At the national level, the primary issues on Bulgarians’ minds are inflation (46%), followed by concerns about the economic situation (28%) and international relations (18%).

Source: Eurobarometer