Christmas Homecomings: Bulgarians Flying Back from Germany, Italy, and Beyond

Many Bulgarians are making their way back home for the holidays, with a significant portion of them coming from Germany. According to data from the online travel agency eSky.bg, Bulgarians returning for Christmas mostly travel from Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy, with large communities also coming from the United Kingdom and Spain. These travelers typically stay between 7 and 9 days in Bulgaria, with those flying from Italy benefiting from the most affordable fares, while those from the Netherlands face the highest costs.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of Bulgarians celebrating Christmas abroad, visiting European cities, popular Christmas markets, or even southern and exotic destinations. However, those living permanently in other countries prefer to return to Bulgaria to spend time with their families. eSky.bg analysts have compiled insights into where the largest groups of returning Bulgarians are coming from, the cost of their flights, and the average duration of their stays.

Germany continues to dominate as the leading source of holiday travel, with nearly half (46%) of all eSky.bg bookings made by Bulgarians flying from cities like Frankfurt, Memmingen, Dortmund, and Berlin. The trend has remained stable for years, and on average, these travelers spend about 8 days in Bulgaria, with round-trip tickets costing around €240 per person.

The Netherlands follows as the second-largest source of returning Bulgarians, with about 19% of all bookings made by passengers from Amsterdam or Eindhoven. Similar to last year, these travelers typically stay for over a week and pay an average of €340 for round-trip tickets. The high cost of flights from the Netherlands continues to be a notable trend, as these are the most expensive routes.

Bulgarians from Spain, especially from cities like Madrid, Barcelona, and several other major Spanish cities, make up the third-largest group. They account for 14% of all eSky.bg bookings. These travelers spend the longest time in Bulgaria, an average of 10 days, and pay around €160 for their return flights.

The United Kingdom remains in fourth place with 11% of bookings, consistent with last year's data. Bulgarians from London, and other parts of the country, spend about a week in Bulgaria, paying an average of €290 for round-trip tickets.

Bulgaria’s diaspora in Italy rounds out the top five, maintaining the same position as in 2023, with 10% of the bookings. With large communities in cities like Rome and Milan, as well as other cities such as Bari and Naples, Bulgarians flying from Italy spend the least on flights, averaging just €95 for a round-trip ticket. The relatively low cost of flights from Italy is attributed to the availability of budget-friendly routes year-round.

Bulgarians tend to plan their trips in advance, with travelers from the Netherlands being the most proactive. On average, they book their flights about two and a half months ahead of time, likely due to the higher airfares on these routes. In contrast, travelers from Germany and Italy typically book their flights later, usually within two months of their departure date. Spanish travelers, like their Dutch counterparts, also prioritize early bookings, while Bulgarians from the United Kingdom are more spontaneous, often finalizing their travel plans about six weeks before departure.

The analysis covers round-trip and one-way flights booked on eSky.bg between December 17 and 26, 2024. The average cost of flights and the duration of stays are based on bookings made for trips lasting at least six nights. These bookings account for 63% of the total holiday travel from eSky.bg users during this period.

