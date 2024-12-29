Housing Prices in Bulgaria Jump 16.5% in Third Quarter of 2024

In the third quarter of 2024, housing prices in Bulgaria saw a notable rise of 16.5% compared to the same period last year, according to the National Statistical Institute. When compared to the previous quarter, the increase was slightly below 4%, with the largest price jumps occurring in Sofia and Varna, where prices surged by over 5%.

The rise in housing prices was observed across both existing and newly built properties. Existing homes experienced a price increase of 3%, while new homes saw a sharper rise of 5.6%. Among the cities with the most significant price changes were Stara Zagora and Burgas, where prices increased by just over 4%.

However, Ruse was an exception, seeing a nearly 6% decline in housing prices. The Southeastern region recorded the highest price growth for new properties, with an increase approaching 7%.

Source: National Statistical Institute (NSI)