Housing Prices in Bulgaria Jump 16.5% in Third Quarter of 2024

In the third quarter of 2024, housing prices in Bulgaria saw a notable rise of 16.5% compared to the same period last year, according to the National Statistical Institute. When compared to the previous quarter, the increase was slightly below 4%, with the largest price jumps occurring in Sofia and Varna, where prices surged by over 5%.
The rise in housing prices was observed across both existing and newly built properties. Existing homes experienced a price increase of 3%, while new homes saw a sharper rise of 5.6%. Among the cities with the most significant price changes were Stara Zagora and Burgas, where prices increased by just over 4%.
However, Ruse was an exception, seeing a nearly 6% decline in housing prices. The Southeastern region recorded the highest price growth for new properties, with an increase approaching 7%.
Source: National Statistical Institute (NSI)
The real estate market in Sofia remains robust as the year draws to a close
Housing affordability in Sofia has improved since the pandemic, making it one of the few capitals in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) to experience this positive trend
The real estate market in Sofia continues to show growth, with a 10% increase in sales compared to the previous year.
Two Bulgarian cities, Plovdiv and Burgas, have been ranked among the most affordable locations for purchasing homes in Europe
The decision to buy or rent property in Bulgaria's major cities, particularly Sofia, is influenced by various factors, with real estate experts suggesting that buying remains more advantageous than renting in the long term
In the second quarter of the year, the housing price index in Bulgaria increased by 15.1% year-on-year, slightly lower than the 16% rise in the first quarter
