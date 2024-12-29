Christmas Eve in Bulgaria: A Feast of Faith, Family, and Hope

As Christmas approaches, Christians around the world prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. In Bulgaria, Christmas Eve, a key part of the Christmas celebration, is marked by various religious and cultural traditions that bring families together in anticipation of the Savior’s arrival.

Christmas Eve, or "Little Christmas" as it is sometimes called, is the day before Christmas Day and is seen as a time of spiritual preparation. Orthodox Christian services on Christmas Eve focus on the “great mystery of the Incarnation,” which celebrates God becoming man through the birth of Jesus. Metropolitan Grigoriy of Vratsa emphasized the significance of the holiday, saying, "God became man. The Word became flesh, God descended from heaven to earth for the salvation of the human race."

The evening is dedicated to family gatherings, as relatives come together for a festive but lean meal. This meal, which ends the 40-day Christmas fast, is traditionally served with an odd number of dishes. Popular choices include lean sarmi, boiled wheat, dried fruits, pumpkin pie, and honey. In some parts of Bulgaria, the number of dishes can reach 7, 9, or even 11, reflecting the number of days in a week, the duration of a woman's pregnancy, or the months of the year.

The ritual bread, often prepared for Christmas Eve, plays an important role in the evening’s traditions. The bread, sometimes containing a coin for luck or dogwood for health, is broken by the mistress of the house after a prayer. The first piece is placed in front of the home’s icon for the Virgin Mary, with the hope that the person who receives the coin will be the luckiest in the coming year. The table is not cleared after the meal to ensure that good fortune does not escape. Additionally, the master of the house goes around the home, burning incense to drive away evil spirits.

The customs surrounding Christmas Eve are also deeply connected to the symbolism of the holiday. The foods on the table are believed to bring prosperity, health, and happiness in the new year. Every member of the family must taste all of the dishes to ensure their own success. As midnight approaches, it is said that the sky opens, allowing a light to appear that only the righteous can see, and that wishes made during this time will come true.

Through these rituals and traditions, Christmas Eve in Bulgaria is not just a time of celebration, but also a moment to honor family, faith, and hope for the year ahead. It serves as a peaceful and reflective time, reminding all that Christmas is a time of renewal and the expectation of good things to come.

