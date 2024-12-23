The Russian cargo ship Ursa Major sank off the Spanish coast on December 23, following an explosion onboard. The ship, traveling from Saint Petersburg to Vladivostok, was in the Mediterranean Sea between the Spanish city of Águilas and Algeria’s Oran when the incident occurred. The explosion caused the ship to list, prompting a hazardous area to be marked for shipping. A total of 14 crew members were rescued, though two remain missing. The Spanish maritime rescue service responded to the emergency, assisted by local fishing vessels and later joined by Spanish rescue specialists.

Officially, the Ursa Major was reported to be carrying empty containers when the explosion occurred, according to the ship’s captain. However, sources from the Russian media, including Mediazona, revealed that the vessel was among several Russian cargo ships recently deployed to the Mediterranean. These ships were involved in the "Syrian Express," a supply route for Russian forces in Syria. Analysts speculated that the vessels were being used to evacuate Russian military bases in Syria, particularly from Tartus and Khmeimim. Despite the claims of transporting cranes and other equipment for Vladivostok, the ship’s true mission remains unclear.

Meanwhile, the military presence in Syria continues to be a point of concern. On December 23, Ukrainian Defence Intelligence reported that another Russian vessel, Sparta, involved in evacuating military supplies from Syria, had broken down near Portugal. The European Union has been vocal about addressing Russia’s military involvement in Syria in discussions with the new leadership of the country.

In related news, Russian forces have suffered heavy losses, with recent reports indicating that over 1,600 soldiers, 30 armoured combat vehicles, and several tanks were lost within just 24 hours. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a detailed update on the Russian military’s combat losses, showing a cumulative tally of over 777,000 soldiers lost since February 2022.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggest that Russian military strategy has shifted in recent weeks. The Russian military now seems to prioritize territorial gains rather than attempting to capture major cities, a shift from earlier objectives such as taking the strategic city of Pokrovsk. While the move towards open terrain may speed up territorial advances, it raises questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s efforts to seize larger urban centers in the Donetsk Oblast.

In Ukraine, volunteer engineers are close to completing the development of a new missile, the Trembita, capable of striking targets as far as Moscow. This cruise missile, using technology from the German V-1 bomb of the 1940s, will provide Ukraine with a cost-effective alternative to foreign long-range missiles. The Trembita is being designed with a focus on mobility and low cost, making it a potentially powerful tool to target Russian military assets deep within Russian-controlled territory.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening address on December 23, also announced plans for Ukraine to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria's new government. This move is part of Ukraine's broader strategy to reduce Russia’s influence in the region and restore stability in Syria. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine’s foreign ministry would work towards mending Syria’s relations with Ukraine and Europe, rectifying the mistakes made under President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Ukraine also pledged support to Syria in ensuring food security during this turbulent period.

