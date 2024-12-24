Israel Confirms Responsibility for Killing Hamas Leader Haniyeh, Warns Houthis of Similar Strikes

World | December 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:39
Israel has confirmed its involvement in the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, marking a significant escalation in the region. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz made the acknowledgment during a speech on Monday, issuing a direct warning to the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Katz stated that Israel would target the Houthis' infrastructure and leadership, similar to its operations against Haniyeh and other prominent figures.

Haniyeh’s killing followed the death of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on July 31. Yahya Sinwar, who had taken over as Hamas’ military chief after Haniyeh, was also killed in a separate Israeli operation in southern Gaza on October 16. In addition, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed by Israel, adding to the series of high-profile eliminations.

Speaking at a commemoration event for security officers, Katz declared, "We will strike [the Houthis'] strategic infrastructure and decapitate its leaders. Just as we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar, and Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon, we will do in Hodeidah and Sanaa." His statement underscored Israel’s broader strategy against groups it considers threats in the region.

Katz also confirmed Israel's involvement in the downfall of the Assad regime in Syria. He stated that opposition forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched an offensive from Idlib in November, culminating in the capture of Damascus on December 8. The event marked the end of the Assad family's decades-long rule, with Katz emphasizing Israel’s role in delivering blows to what he described as the "axis of evil."

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) responded strongly to Haniyeh’s assassination, accusing Israel and the United States of orchestrating the attack. According to the IRGC, Haniyeh was targeted with a short-range rocket carrying a seven-kilogram warhead, which caused significant destruction. The IRGC vowed retaliation, promising a severe and decisive response at an appropriate time and place.

The incident has heightened tensions, with the IRGC accusing the "Zionist regime" and its allies of acts of terrorism. The organization reiterated its commitment to avenging Haniyeh’s death, signaling the possibility of further escalation in an already volatile region.

