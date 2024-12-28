Search for Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay in Konare Enters Eighth Day

The search for 13-year-old Nikolay from the village of Konare continues into its eighth day without any significant breakthroughs. The boy, who has Down Syndrome, disappeared on December 17, sparking an extensive search effort involving nearly 100 participants, including police officers, forest officials, volunteers from across the country, and military personnel. Despite the relentless efforts, there has been no sign of him so far.

Yesterday, the family dog that had accompanied Nikolay when he vanished unexpectedly returned home. However, the dog’s route back to the village remains unclear, as footage from nearby surveillance cameras failed to reveal its direction of arrival. Search teams, divided into two groups, are focusing on areas northwest of Niki’s home, where he is believed to have headed, and the vicinity of a nearby dam. On Sunday evening, Niki’s mother attempted to follow the dog, hoping it would lead them to her son. The dog led her to the dam, prompting a thorough search of the area, but no evidence was found.

Divers previously combed through the reservoir without success, and a helicopter has also been deployed to aid the operation. Meanwhile, an operational headquarters continues to coordinate daily efforts, meeting each morning to outline new strategies. Today, Minister of Internal Affairs Atanas Ilkov is expected in Konare to provide updates on the search and reassure the public of the authorities’ commitment to finding the missing boy.

Minister Ilkov has emphasized the adequacy and timeliness of the search efforts, dismissing claims of institutional gaps. He acknowledged the physical toll on those involved in the operation, noting the fatigue among police officers, volunteers, and other participants. He explained the military’s involvement as necessary to maintain the scale and intensity of the search.

Ilkov also addressed speculation surrounding the boy’s disappearance, stating that there is no evidence to suggest abduction. He mentioned that every citizen tip has been investigated thoroughly. One report suggested a child matching Niki’s description had been seen in a car, but it turned out to be another boy with Down Syndrome.

The community remains on high alert, and local officials, including Mayor Stancho Stefanov, continue to support the operation. The sudden appearance of the dog has added a layer of mystery to the case, leaving everyone involved determined yet anxious as the search progresses under increasingly challenging weather conditions.

