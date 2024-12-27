38 Million Leva Allocated for Strengthening Bulgaria’s Air Defense

The Bulgarian government has allocated an additional 38 million leva to the Ministry of Defense for 2024 to cover expenses related to the acquisition of a new type of combat aircraft. The funds will be used for various associated costs, including transportation, VAT, customs duties, and other expenditures linked to the execution of international agreements, as outlined by the Council of Ministers.

While the announcement does not explicitly mention the F-16 fighter jets, the government emphasized that these efforts aim to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities. The funds are intended to enhance the armed forces' ability to prevent, deter, and respond to potential threats, as well as to meet Bulgaria's alliance commitments in the context of a challenging security environment.

This financial allocation marks another step in the country's ongoing effort to modernize its military and align with its obligations within international defense frameworks. The investment reflects Bulgaria's commitment to maintaining readiness and contributing to collective security measures.

Source: Ministry of Defense