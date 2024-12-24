Holiday Parking Update: No Paid Zones in Sofia During Festive Days

Society | December 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:18
Bulgaria: Holiday Parking Update: No Paid Zones in Sofia During Festive Days Photo: Stella Ivanova

The "blue" and "green" parking zones in Sofia will not be in operation during the Christmas and New Year holidays. According to the Center for Urban Mobility, hourly paid parking will be suspended on December 24, 25, and 26, 2024, as well as on January 1, 2025.

In addition to the suspension of the paid parking zones, the Sofia Municipality has announced restrictions in the area surrounding the St. Alexander Nevsky Church-Monument due to festive religious services. Starting at 16:00 on December 24, 2024, until the need for restrictions ceases on December 25, parking will be prohibited in the designated lots around the church square.

Furthermore, on December 25 from 07:00 until deemed unnecessary, vehicle access to the area around the St. Alexander Nevsky Temple-Monument will be restricted, with exceptions granted only at the discretion of the Traffic Police. The affected areas include Oborishte Street between Vasil Levski Blvd. and 11-ti Avgust Street, 15-ti Novembrie Street, 11-ti Avgust Street between St. Alexander Nevsky Square and Moskovska Street, and Dunav Street between St. Alexander Nevsky Square and Moskovska Street.

These measures are being implemented to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safe conduct of holiday events in the city.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
