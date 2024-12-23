Bulgaria Faces Rain, Snow, and Ice Warnings During the Holidays

Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Rain, Snow, and Ice Warnings During the Holidays

The holiday period in Bulgaria is expected to bring substantial precipitation and a notable drop in temperatures, resulting in rain turning to snow across many regions. Snow cover is likely to form in some areas, creating challenging conditions on mountain passes. Maximum temperatures today will range from 2°-3° in the western parts of the country to 12° in the east, where a temporarily strong southeast wind will prevail.

Cloud cover will increase throughout the day, with rain initially spreading across Western Bulgaria and later moving into Central Bulgaria by evening. In the western regions, the rainfall will gradually transition into snow. Southwestern Bulgaria and the southern parts of Haskovo and Kardzhali are under warning for significant precipitation amounts. In northwestern areas, where both rain and snow are expected, icy conditions may develop.

Overnight, the precipitation will intensify and expand to Eastern Bulgaria. Temperatures will vary widely, with lows between minus 1° and 9° and highs ranging from 1° to 13°, with Sofia experiencing a minimum of minus 1° and a maximum of around 1°. Strong winds will persist, especially in the eastern regions.

Rainfall will dominate across much of the country, with the high plains of Western Bulgaria and the Fore-Balkans experiencing snow or a mix of rain and snow. Snowfall will also affect the mountains, accompanied by strong southwesterly winds at higher altitudes.

In the coming days, the weather will remain windy with frequent precipitation, some of it heavy. As temperatures continue to drop, snowfall is expected to spread across Western and Northern Bulgaria. Precipitation is forecast to weaken and gradually subside by Saturday.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology
