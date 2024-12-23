Holiday Travel Boost: Extra Buses and Trains to Meet Increased Demand in Bulgaria

Society | December 23, 2024, Monday // 16:15
For the upcoming holidays, 40 additional buses have been arranged by the Central Bus Station in Sofia to accommodate increased travel demand. Special measures have been implemented to ensure smooth operations, including heightened security in the area. Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has also added extra passenger cars on the busiest routes to facilitate holiday travel.

According to Ivan Miroslavov, director of the Central Bus Station - Sofia, many of the additional buses are heading to winter resorts, but others cover routes to various destinations across the country. "Not everyone chooses to visit resorts. Some are traveling to their hometowns, while others are passing through Sofia en route to other destinations. The carriers have ensured there are enough buses to meet demand, and I believe all travelers will reach their planned destinations without difficulty," Miroslavov stated.

Police presence at the bus station will be intensified during the holiday period to enhance safety. Miroslavov highlighted the high level of security, noting the collaboration with an external security firm and the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Second Regional Directorate. "The visible presence of law enforcement officers provides a sense of security and peace of mind for passengers," he explained.

In addition to bus services, BDZ has increased seating capacity on 69 trains, adding approximately 6,000 seats for holiday travelers. On the Sofia–Varna and Sofia–Dobrich routes, 18 trains will feature additional sleeping cars, offering a total of 540 extra sleeping berths. The measures aim to accommodate the seasonal surge in travel, ensuring a more convenient experience for passengers.

The bus and train operators have expressed confidence in their preparations, assuring that everyone wishing to travel during the holidays will have the opportunity to do so without any significant issues.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

