Bulgarian Karlos Nasar Crowned Best Weightlifter in the World for 2024

Sports | December 23, 2024, Monday // 16:10
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Karlos Nasar Crowned Best Weightlifter in the World for 2024

Bulgarian weightlifter Karlos Nasar has been named the Best Weightlifter in the World for 2024, capping off an extraordinary year. Nasar achieved a historic triple crown, securing Olympic, world, and European championship titles. His accomplishments have placed him firmly at the pinnacle of the sport.

Reflecting on the honor, Nasar expressed his gratitude and pride, noting how significant the award is to him. "This is an award I have long awaited. I have tried many times to win it but was unable to because of other outstanding weightlifters. In the past, Lasha Talakhadze outperformed me, but now the moment has come when I succeeded," said the world record holder from Cherven Bryag. He described the recognition as a major milestone in his career and thanked those who have supported him along the way.

In addition to this prestigious accolade, Nasar recently received the Sports Icarus award, further underscoring his remarkable achievements in 2024. As the year comes to a close, he remains a leading contender for another honor: the title of "Athlete of the Year."

This recognition marks a defining moment in Nasar's career, affirming his status as a dominant figure in weightlifting. His achievements not only highlight his exceptional talent but also place Bulgaria at the forefront of the global weightlifting scene.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nasar, weightlifting, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Faces Rain, Snow, and Ice Warnings During the Holidays

The holiday period in Bulgaria is expected to bring substantial precipitation and a notable drop in temperatures

Society » Environment | December 23, 2024, Monday // 16:19

Bulgaria Nears Completion of Final Eurozone Criterion by Mid-January, Says PM

Bulgaria is nearing the fulfillment of its last nominal criterion for joining the eurozone

Politics | December 23, 2024, Monday // 16:07

Bulgaria's Lukoil Refinery Sale: Hungarian MOL Emerges as EU’s Key Contender Amid Controversy

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has officially expressed interest in acquiring Lukoil's refinery in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | December 23, 2024, Monday // 09:25

Manufacturing and Healthcare Lead in Job Vacancies Across Bulgaria

By the close of the third quarter, preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) indicates that there were approximately 17,600 job vacancies across Bulgaria

Business | December 23, 2024, Monday // 09:09

Clouds, Rain, and Snow: Bulgaria's Weather Forecast for December 23

Monday will bring predominantly cloudy skies across Bulgaria, accompanied by moderate to strong south-southeasterly winds

Society » Environment | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 16:19

Border Upgrades Underway Ahead of Bulgaria’s Schengen Entry

Renovation work has commenced at the "Kulata" border checkpoint in preparation for Bulgaria's upcoming entry into the Schengen area on January

Business » Tourism | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 16:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Tennis Players Mark Progress in Global Rankings

In the latest global tennis rankings published today, Bulgaria’s top players, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktoriya Tomova, have retained their positions as they prepare for the upcoming season

Sports | December 16, 2024, Monday // 10:22

Bulgaria Drawn in Tough Group for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The European qualification draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, took place today at FIFA headquarters in Zurich

Sports | December 13, 2024, Friday // 15:16

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Claims World Weightlifting Title with Record-Breaking Performance

Karlos Nasar secured the world champion title in weightlifting in the men’s 89 kg category at the World Championships in Manama, Bahrain, with two world records to his name

Sports | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:38

Bulgarian Gymnastics Star Boryana Kaleyn Announces Retirement After Olympic Success

Bulgarian rhythmic gymnast Boryana Kaleyn has announced the end of her competitive career

Sports | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 12:02

Bulgaria Cup 2024: National Champions to Be Crowned in Breakdancing Finale

The Bulgaria Cup 2024, the most prestigious event of the year for the Bulgarian Break Federation (BBF), is set to take place on November 30, 2024, at the National Palace of Culture

Sports | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 18:34

Bulgarian Olympic Bronze Medalist Announces Retirement, Citing State Neglect and Financial Struggles

Bozhidar Andreev, the Bulgarian weightlifter who earned a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, has announced his decision to end his sports career, citing ongoing dissatisfaction with the Bulgarian state's treatment of athletes

Sports | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 12:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria