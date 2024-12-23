Bulgaria Faces Rain, Snow, and Ice Warnings During the Holidays
Bulgarian weightlifter Karlos Nasar has been named the Best Weightlifter in the World for 2024, capping off an extraordinary year. Nasar achieved a historic triple crown, securing Olympic, world, and European championship titles. His accomplishments have placed him firmly at the pinnacle of the sport.
Reflecting on the honor, Nasar expressed his gratitude and pride, noting how significant the award is to him. "This is an award I have long awaited. I have tried many times to win it but was unable to because of other outstanding weightlifters. In the past, Lasha Talakhadze outperformed me, but now the moment has come when I succeeded," said the world record holder from Cherven Bryag. He described the recognition as a major milestone in his career and thanked those who have supported him along the way.
In addition to this prestigious accolade, Nasar recently received the Sports Icarus award, further underscoring his remarkable achievements in 2024. As the year comes to a close, he remains a leading contender for another honor: the title of "Athlete of the Year."
This recognition marks a defining moment in Nasar's career, affirming his status as a dominant figure in weightlifting. His achievements not only highlight his exceptional talent but also place Bulgaria at the forefront of the global weightlifting scene.
Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
