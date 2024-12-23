Trump Demands Panama Lower Canal Fees or Return Control to the U.S.

Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Panama, demanding that the country reduce its fees for using the Panama Canal or return control of the waterway to the United States. In a speech to supporters in Arizona, Trump criticized Panama for charging what he described as "exorbitant prices" to American shipping and military vessels, vowing that such practices would cease once he took office. He referred to the charges as a "complete rip-off" and promised immediate action.

Panama swiftly responded to Trump's remarks, with President José Raúl Mulino asserting that the canal and surrounding areas were sovereign territory of Panama. He emphasized that the country's independence and sovereignty were non-negotiable.

The comments were made during Trump's speech at the annual Turning Point USA conference, where he also touched on other issues, including immigration, crime, and trade. Trump took aim at both Canada and Mexico, accusing them of unfair trade practices and their handling of immigration and drug control, while also praising Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as a "wonderful woman."

Trump’s words about the Panama Canal were not the first time he had raised the issue. A day earlier, he had posted on social media, calling the canal a "vital national asset" for the United States. If Panama did not lower its shipping fees, he warned that he would demand the return of the canal to U.S. control, "in full, quickly and without question."

The Panama Canal, a 51-mile (82km) waterway cutting through Panama, has been a crucial link between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans since its construction in the early 20th century. The U.S. controlled the canal until 1977, when a series of treaties led to its gradual transfer to Panama. The final handover occurred in 1999, and Panama has maintained full control since then.

Trump's remarks highlighted the shifting nature of U.S. foreign policy as he prepares to enter the White House. He suggested that the U.S. should push for a reassertion of control over the canal, despite its status as Panama’s sovereign property. His comments, while vague on how the U.S. would go about regaining control, signaled the kind of aggressive stance on foreign policy that could define his second term in office.

Trump's comments on the Panama Canal also underscored his broader foreign policy rhetoric, which has frequently included attacks on other countries, particularly regarding trade practices and immigration. As he prepares for his second term, the incoming president is signaling that his administration will be one of confrontation, with a focus on trade fairness and economic interests.

Additionally, Trump’s speech included references to his allies, like Elon Musk, who has taken on an influential role in Trump’s orbit. Musk's growing prominence in U.S. politics has raised questions about his influence and the potential conflicts of interest that could arise from his involvement in government affairs. Despite these tensions, Trump dismissed suggestions that Musk could wield power over his presidency, making it clear that Musk’s influence would be limited.

As Trump’s tenure looms, both his foreign policy and domestic relationships are shaping up to be contentious. His calls for greater control over the Panama Canal and other geopolitical issues reflect his broader vision for America’s role in the world, while also drawing attention to the shifting dynamics within his administration and the GOP.

