China has issued a strong warning to the United States, labeling Taiwan as the "first red line that cannot be crossed" in their bilateral relations. The warning follows the White House's announcement of a significant arms package and military assistance to Taiwan, totaling 1.3 million in weapons and training. Additionally, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency reported a separate 5 million sale of modernization equipment for Taiwan's command, control, communications, and computers (C4) systems.

China's Foreign Ministry criticized the arms deal, stating that it "seriously violates the one-China principle" and the three Sino-US joint communiques, particularly the "August 17" communique of 1982. The ministry claimed the package infringes on China's sovereignty and security and accused the US of sending a "seriously wrong signal" to Taiwan independence forces. The ministry further warned that Washington’s approach to using Taiwan to contain China was "doomed to fail" and that such actions undermined peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The August 17, 1982, communique emphasized the US's commitment to reducing arms sales to Taiwan over time, contingent upon China's peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue. However, in an internal memo, former US President Ronald Reagan clarified that arms sales would depend on peace across the Taiwan Strait. He noted that any reduction was conditional on China's behavior and commitment to peaceful negotiations.

In Beijing's view, the latest arms package contradicts these commitments. China urged the US to immediately halt all arms shipments to Taiwan and stop engaging in activities it deemed dangerous to regional stability. The ministry asserted that Beijing would take necessary measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, accusing the US of "playing with fire."

Taiwan, on the other hand, expressed gratitude to the US for its ongoing support. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Washington for its consistent security assistance under the Taiwan Relations Act and the "Six Assurances," noting that this marks the 19th arms sale approved by the Biden administration. The ministry highlighted the importance of these measures in bolstering Taiwan's defense and ensuring regional stability.

